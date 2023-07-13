9 Camp Movies to Help You Forget You’re Working This Summer

Don’t we all wish we could pack up our Tevas and electric fans and head up to the mountains in the summer for four to eight weeks of s’mores, archery, and friendship bracelets? Unfortunately, most of us are adults with full-time jobs—which means summer now features treks downtown in humid subway cars instead of nights in damp cabins. But just because our sleepaway camp days are behind us doesn’t mean we can’t relive them through cinema.

For decades, camp has inspired numerous filmmakers—leading to an abundance of movies depicting the various types of camping experiences, both the good and the bad (and even the bloody). This summer, we have a new flick to add to the canon: Theater Camp, the mockumentary-style indie from the minds of Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, and Noah Galvin. The film explores a summer at the dramatic AdirondACTS, and is a hilarious 90 minutes of satire, glee, and unhinged musicals. After watching the new film, which hits theaters on July 14, we couldn’t help but feel the urge to dive further into the world of camp films—to attempt filling the mosquito-bitten hole in our hearts.

Theater Camp Whether you grew up singing show tunes in the shower or shunned any young thespian for their attention-seeking nature, you’ll enjoy Theater Camp. Born out of the friendship between Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, and Noah Galvin, the film feels authentic in a way that will have you wishing you could attend AdirondACTS for the summer. When famed camp director Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma ahead of the summer session, her Gen-Z business-influencer son, Troy (Jimmy Tatro), is forced to take over. Meanwhile, drama counselors and best friends Rebecca-Diane and Amos (Gordon and Platt) attempt to put on an original musical dedicated to their fallen leader. But with foreclosure on the horizon, it seems like it may finally be curtains for the AdirondACTS family. In theaters July 14

The Parent Trap One cannot make a list of summer camp movies without including the ultimate camp flick. True, a significant part of The Parent Trap takes place once Hallie and Annie (Lindsay Lohan) return home from their summer at Camp Walden, but that’s where the seeds to their twin-switching plan are initially planted. Plus, some of the best scenes are born on those hallowed camp grounds—the prank war, poker game, and of course, their ear piercing prep in the isolation cabin. We would also be remiss to ignore the original Parent Trap film from 1961, starring Hayley Mills in the double-role. Like the remake, the long lost twins also meet at summer camp—plus it contains the origination of the song “Let’s Get Together,” which The Parent Trap (1998) fans will recognize from its easter egg appearance in the remake. Where to stream: Disney+

Addams Family Values In case you needed another reason to rewatch The Addams Family sequel (Wednesday and Christina Ricci’s renaissance being two perfectly good ones already), here’s one more: the scenes at Camp Chippewa are some of the best in the franchise. New babysitter Debbie (Joan Cusack) sends the Addams kids to camp in order to get them out of the picture as she attempts to seduce, marry, and subsequently kill Uncle Fester (Christopher Lloyd). So, Wednesday and Pugsley hed to Camp Chippewa, America’s foremost facility for privileged young adults. It’s immediately clear the Addams don’t fit in among the blonde-haired, blue-eyed, bushy-tailed campers. Ricci’s deadpan delivery as Wednesday is perfectly on display against the backdrop of these New Englandites. Plus, her final scene at Chippewa, when she portrays Pocohontas in the oddly timed Thanksgiving play, only to call out the camp for stealing the natives’ land, is uniquely forward-thinking. Where to stream: YouTube

Wet Hot American Summer If you haven’t seen Wet Hot American Summer yet, what are you waiting for? The film is a cult classic for a reason, brilliantly spoofing the sex comedies of the era, and launching the careers of many of your favorite comedians (plus Bradley Cooper). The film follows a group of counselors on the last day of Camp Firewood in 1981. As drama counselors Ben and Susie (Cooper and Amy Poehler) attempt to put on the best talent show in the camp’s history, others are engrossed in various love triangles and sexcapades. All the while, Firewood’s director Beth (Janeane Garofalo) struggles to hold the camp together, while simultaneously falling in love with astrophysicist Henry (David Hyde Pierce) who’s attempting to save the camp from impending disaster. That’s not even mentioning the drug binges, talking soup cans, and impromptu wedding. And if you need more Wet Hot in your life, there are the two Netflix reboots and the “making of” documentary for your viewing pleasure. Where to stream: YouTube, Apple TV, or Prime Video for $3.99

But I’m a Cheerleader Okay, But I’m a Cheerleader may take place at a conversion camp—but it just wouldn’t feel right to exclude it from this list on a technicality. The film is a cult classic for a reason, and not just because RuPaul plays a straight-presenting conversion counselor. The film, which stars Natasha Lyonne, Melanie Lynskey, and Clea DuVall in some of their first major roles, follows Megan (Lyonne), a cheerleader who gets outed by her family, friend (Michelle Williams), and her boyfriend before she’s even aware of her own sexuality. They ship her off to True Directions, where she’s to spend two months engaging in gender-conforming activities before graduating as a straight woman. But it’s at True Directions that Megan meets Graham (DuVall) and realizes her friends and family were right—she’s not a lesbian because she’s a vegetarian or listens to Melissa Etheredge, but because she likes women, and no crash course in housekeeping can change that. Where to stream: YouTube

Moonrise Kingdom There are a few camps on this list one might be jonesing to attend, but Camp Ivanhoe likely isn’t one of them. Led by Scout Master Ward (Edward Norton), the Khaki Scout camp on the island of New Penzance doesn’t seem like a very joyous place. Instead, it’s a tightly run ship filled with uptight pre-teen boys who don’t look too kindly upon their eccentric campmates. That’s likely why 12-year-old orphan Sam Shakusky (Jared Gilman) runs away to meet up with his pen pal-turned-girlfriend-turned-wife Suzy (Kara Howard). The escape sends the Khaki Scouts, New Penzance’s police captain (Bruce Willis), and Suzy’s parents (Bill Murray and Frances McDormand) on a wild goose chase to find the young lovebirds before a biblical storm takes them down. Moonrise Kingdom is Wes Anderson at his best, and camp at its worst. Where to stream: Youtube, Apple TV, or Prime Video for $3.99

Camp Camp walked so Theater Camp could run. To be fair, the two are very different films. While Theater Camp is a mockumentary satire that in no way takes itself seriously, Camp is a sappy, heartfelt teenage drama that explores themes of sexuality, friendship, and purpose. In many ways, Camp is hindered by the extreme early aughts-ness of the film, feeling fairly dated at times. But if you can look past the cheesy dialogue and clichés, you’ll find yourself rooting for the kids of Camp Ovation as they perform “Turkey Lurkey Time” like never before. Where to stream: YouTube

Friday the 13th If these other movies have you itching to pack up and head to camp for the summer, Friday the 13th may cause you to reconsider. One of the original slasher flicks, Friday the 13th introduced the world to Jason, and initiated a highly successful franchise. Set at Camp Crystal Lake where a boy drowned in 1957, Friday the 13th follows a group of counselors as they attempt to reopen the camp 20+ years after the tragedy. But a mysterious murderer isn’t too keen on that plan, and bodies quickly start piling up. Where to stream: Prime Video for $2.99