We’re a long way from Euphoria High School now. Sydney Sweeney is stepping into the proverbial biopic ring with her forthcoming portrayal of American boxer Christy Martin, and her transformation is sure to leave you as dazed as a TKO. The actress, who will also star alongside Amanda Seyfried in director Paul Feig’s recently announced murder mystery The Housemaid, was spotted by paparazzi in character as Martin, wearing a curly brown wig, blue bandana and baggy hoodie. As a result, she shared her own photos of herself looking extra buff as the ’90s boxing champion on Instagram, writing,

“[O]ver the past few months, [I]’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. [H]er journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all.”

While enjoying a successful career as a boxing champion and pop culture figure, behind the scenes, Martin faced severe abuse at the hands of her then-husband and manager, who eventually made an attempt on her life. Back when the currently untitled David Michôd film was first announced in May, the 27-year-old Sweeney described her preparation for the intense role, telling Deadline, “I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

Here’s everything we know about the film so far:

Who is Christy Martin?

Dubbed the “female Rocky” by the film’s producers, Martin was the most well-known female boxer of the 1990s, appearing on then-hit sitcom Roseanne, becoming the first woman to sign with promoter Don King and the only female boxer to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated (the tagline: ‘The Lady Is a Champ’).

Martin, now 56, was born in West Virginia and began her boxing career at the age of 21. A gifted athlete, she quickly rose through the ranks of boxing, putting the sport on the map for women and becoming a cultural figure in her own right.

Martin on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 1996 NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Despite her professional success, however, she faced bigger battles in her personal life; in 1989, she met her manager, who would become her husband, James Martin. Christy has described the abuse she suffered from James, who in 2010 attempted to kill her, shooting and stabbing her several times after an argument at their home. (In 2012, James was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder; he is currently serving a 25-year sentence in a Florida prison.)

Martin is currently enjoying her second act. She’s married to former boxing rival Lisa Holewyne, who she wed in 2017, and is the CEO of Christy Martin Promotions, which sponsors boxing events throughout the Southern United States, where she lives. In 2021, Netflix released a documentary, Untold: Deal with the Devil, about Martin’s life and career, which seems to have inspired the forthcoming biopic.

In May, director Michôd told Deadline, “I have a history of making movies about damaged men and I’d been wanting to make a film about a woman with a ferocious energy inside her. When I came across the Christy Martin story two years ago I knew I’d found it. Her ferocity is intelligible and justifiable and audiences will crave it because of the circumstances she was forced to endure.”

Sweeney added, “Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse. I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.”

Who else is in the cast?

The cast includes cast of the upcoming biopic includes X-Men actor Ben Foster Martin’x ex James, Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie), Ethan Embry (Sweet Home Alabama), Jess Gabor (Shameless), Chad L. Coleman (The Wire), Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones) and Katy O’Brian, who recently starred in another film about female boxers—the sapphic love story thriller Love Lies Bleeding with Kristen Stewart.

Is there a release date?

There is currently no release date for the Christy Martin biopic. Stayed tuned for updates.