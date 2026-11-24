The Body is more than just an ode to Y2K fashion. For those who grew up Catholic, queer, and quietly rebelling against school dress codes, it’s a visceral time capsule. The psycho-thriller Netflix series follows the Lions, the reigning dance team at St. Mark’s Catholic High School in 2004. Despite the strict, God-fearing setting, the Lions are culty, provocatively glamorous, and constantly up to no good. They’re led by co-captains—and secret lovers—Anya (Kristina Bogic) and Elise (Sara Boustany).

Then comes Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros), a new-to-town, socially awkward outsider who wants nothing more than to be on the team. After a satanic ritual at a Halloween party goes awry, she blackmails her way in, and things take a haunting turn from there. Throughout its eight-episode run, The Body charts the complicated intimacy of teen-girl friendship, the weight of religious guilt, and how much better a secret is kept in a pre-iPhone age. A big part of this worldbuilding, of course, comes down to the clothes.

One of Gordon-Crozier’s set photos from The Body. Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

“I kind of approached it like a period film,” says costume designer Mirren Gordon-Crozier, noting that she mostly restricted her vintage sourcing to pieces from 2000 to 2004. For inspiration, she looked to paparazzi shots of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears and analyzed early-aughts tabloid media. “It was the rise of the It girl, reality TV, and public personas,” she says of this time in pop culture history. She combed through vintage shops in Toronto, where the series was shot, and stayed up until the early hours finding designer bags on eBay. She also created an inner world for each character, down to picturing which posters would be plastered on their bedroom walls.

Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

Here, Gordon-Crozier walks us through her process for dressing The Body’s Anya, Elise, and Lisbeth, how the Lions’ uniforms came to life, and the details on all those enviable 2000s It bags.

Kristina Bogic (Anya) on the set of The Body. Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier INFO 1/2

“Anya is trying to hide her sexual desires from her disapproving mother,” Gordon-Crozier says of the popular team captain. “So we went extra floral and uber feminine with her.” She wears a lot of Blumarine, ballet-inspired pieces, and pastel palettes. As for her celeb style inspiration? That would be The O.C.’s Mischa Barton.

Sara Boustany (Elise) in fittings for The Body. Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier INFO 1/2

“Elise is a little bit darker. She’s sort of inspired by Devon Aoki, Comme des Garçons, and Marithé + François Girbaud,” says Gordon-Crozier. “She wears asymmetrical silhouettes, more complicated designs, and lots of texture.”

Bella Neuspiel and Sara Boustany on the set of The Body. Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

Most impressive, perhaps, is Elise’s expansive outerwear collection. “She’s just a coat girl, that’s her thing,” says Gordon-Crozier of the biting dance captain, noting her particularly striking vintage animal-print jacket. “If you were going to get metaphorical with it, you could say it’s like the tiger that she wears on her body.”

Geena Meszaros (Lisbeth) in fittings for The Body. Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier INFO 1/2

“Lisbeth is the one that evolves the most,” Gordon-Crozier says, adding that her early outfits reflect her conservative upbringing in the Pentecostal church. “I wanted to have her covered up in the beginning. She has a long denim skirt; she has one pair of Walmart sneakers that we beat up. She’s definitely a little inspired by Chloë Sevigny in Gummo. We had the idea to bleach her eyebrows, and she has her cat T-shirt, which is similar to the one Sevigny wore. It’s a little nod.”

Once Lisbeth manipulates her way onto the team, she starts to “single-white-female” Anya, says Gordon-Crozier. “She sort of wants to wear Anya’s skin. She starts wearing her clothes, borrowing her bags, emulating her style, and forgetting about her mother at home.”

Geena Mezrasos (Lisbeth) Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

“[For the Halloween party], it was scripted that [Anya] would be ‘slutty God.’ I was like, ‘Okay, well, she doesn’t have any money. How’s she going to get this costume?’ So the idea is that she pulls the sheet off her bed, and then she takes a cross off her wall and hangs it around her neck.”

Emily Roman on the set of The Body Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

The school uniform costumes in The Body. Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

“We made all the school uniforms, and every girl has a different skirt length. Lisbeth’s was longer, and the Lions had shorter skirts because they would roll them up at the top,” she says. “The main thing for us was the bags, because even though the girls had these uniforms, and they weren’t really allowed to wear makeup, we wanted to show that they cared about how they looked.”

Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

“I was literally up until 2 a.m. every night on deep, deep holes on the internet. We would find bags in bad shape, and I had an ager and dyer who would clean them, paint them, and re-weave the leather, because we didn’t have a big budget,” she says. Her favorites are the John Galliano-era Dior purses, but they also had bags from Coach, Longchamp, Louis Vuitton, Von Dutch, and, of course, Balenciaga. “I borrowed a Givenchy bag from someone in my office. I brought in one of my Balenciaga City bags. We were begging, borrowing, and stealing to get all of them,” she laughs.

Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

“I tried not to repeat bags too much with Anya...I thought she would have one for every day. I decided to add rosaries to her Balenciagas as a little personal touch.”

The Lions dance team. Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

The Lions’ stage costumes, too, were rooted in 2000s-era It girldom. “I saw a photo of Chloë Sevigny in a dance leotard, and I basically copied the shape of it,” she says. “I think the girls had a love-hate relationship with the bodysuits. But it was a true uniform, in the sense it brought them together.”

The debutante scene. Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

“I researched images of debutantes in that era,” she says of coming up with the dresses for the ball in the finale. “The idea of the debutante is so bizarre. It’s like purity, white gloves, and teenage boys in tuxedos handing off their dates. Everyone had white dresses with touches of black. I wanted it to be very uniform in that sense, because I think they all talk.”

Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier INFO 1/2

“Anya’s was a copy of a Stella McCartney-era Chloé dress. It was seafoam green, but I really liked the black detail on it, so we made that in white and changed it up a little bit.”

Elise's debutante dress. Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

“For Elise, I saw a photo of Devon Aoki on the red carpet in this white braided top, so we remade that with a puffy skirt on the bottom.”

Courtesy of Mirren Gordon-Crozier

“[Showrunner Quinn Shephard] and [executive producer Gina Gammell] had such a clear vision of what they wanted. They wanted this to be a special fashion TV show. The set designer is amazing, the music is amazing, and all these girls are unknown,” she says. “A lot of them have worked before, but not to this capacity. They all really bonded, like real Lions.”