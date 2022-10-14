The Crown Enters the ‘90s in First Official Season 5 Photos

Season 5 of The Crown doesn’t debut until November 9th, but the teaser photos Netflix just dropped should tide you over. This season is set in the ‘90s, and covers some of the royal family’s most well-known scandals to people who were around to see them on the news the first time. The series, created by Peter Morgan, has new actors take on the same roles as people throughout the story age, so viewers also get new interpretations of their characters.

One of the most important characters for this era is the People’s Princess, Diana, who seems almost reincarnated in the photos of actress Elizabeth Debicki in these promotional images.

Netflix

Debicki has said it was really wonderful for her as an actor, because Diana entered the scene right around the time that documenting celebrities became more of a full-time occupation for the news.

“That’s the amazing thing about playing these people at this time, because in the journey of The Crown so far out of all the seasons, this is the most visual content we have of the Royal Family,” she explained. “In the ‘90s everything had started to be filmed and also it was the birth of the 24-hour news cycle, so there’s just this incredible amount of content that we have access to. Diana was the most photographed person in the world at that time. As an actor you open the portal and this huge tsunami of information comes at you. I happily swam around in it.”

Netflix

Joining the cast as Queen Elizabeth II is Imelda Staunton, a well-known face who is probably most widely recognized by many Americans as Dolores Umbridge from the Harry Potter franchise. Staunton said she was pleased so many people said they were really “looking forward to seeing her as the queen,” and she hopes her performance doesn’t disappoint.

Netflix

Staunton is joined by Jonathan Pryce as the Queen’s husband Prince Philip. Lesley Manville will be playing Princess Margaret, and Manville also said she really immersed herself in Margaret’s story with “a lot of documentaries to watch, pictures, loads to read.”

Netflix

Dominic West is playing Prince Charles, with Olivia Williams as his future Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles.

“One of the great things about The Crown is we get to see those sort of imagined intimate moments, which maybe give us a better perspective on someone that we’ve judged,” said Williams. “Charles and Camilla seem to have a very healthy sense of humor about what at times must be an unbearable predicament. And that is the thing that I most want to show.”

Netflix

The Crown will soon be reaching the events surrounding Diana’s death in a car crash with her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed. The production has said they don’t plan to portray the crash itself, but the moments leading up to the couple’s departure in their Mercedes-Benz and the fall out from the tragedy in the royal family.