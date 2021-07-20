Another day, another flick starring Adam Driver as a treacherous villain with fabulous hair. He’s the only brunette in the trailer for The Last Duel, which stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer as a very blond couple in the 1300s, along with Ben Affleck, who is also blond. Damon and Comer star as wealthy noble knight Jean de Carrouges IV and his wife, Marguerite de Thibouville. When Carrouges is whisked off to war, his squire Jacques de Gris (Driver) is accused of raping Thibouville, and a trial by combat ensues — though, under religious law, the winner is considered by God to be righteous. If Carrouges loses, Thibouville will be burned at the stake as a lair. Because there’s one recurring theme throughout history, it’s that no one believes victims of sexual assault.

Still, the film boasts a marvelous cast. In addition to a Damon — Affleck on-screen reunion, legendary British actress Dame Harriet Walker also stars, along with Michael McElhatton, who terrified us all as Roose Bolton in Game of Thrones. Ridley Scott directed the medieval true story about the last judicial trial by duel in medieval France, as documented in Eric Jager’s 2004 book of the same name. The movie was delayed due to COVID-19, and was scheduled to be released in December 2020; it will now be released on October 15. You can watch the trailer below.