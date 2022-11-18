The White Lotus Has Officially Been Renewed for a Third Season

Pack your bags because HBO is taking us on another dream vacation to one of the White Lotus resorts across the world. We may only be half way through our trip to Sicily in season two of the dark comedy series, but it was just announced that the show has been renewed, and will soon return for a third installment.

Of course, The White Lotus is an anthology series, meaning there’s not much connection between the seasons aside from the faux hotel chain and one or two of their most loyal customers. Because of that, it’s really hard to say what we can expect when The White Lotus comes back for another round, but here’s everything we know so far about The White Lotus season three, and we will keep updating you as more information develops.

What will The White Lotus season three be about?

Much like season one and two, season three will likely center around a group of guests at a White Lotus resort somewhere in the world. The show’s creator, Mike White, is consistent in his love for separate storylines that become increasingly jumbled up as the season plays out. The first installment focused on class and money, while season two is centered more around sex and gender. Likely, season three will take on an entirely new theme, though we will probably have to wait a bit until we find out what White plans to tackle next.

Where will The White Lotus season three be set?

Again, nothing has been confirmed, but White has hinted at where he would like to head for season three of the series. “I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent,” he told Deadline during the premiere of season two. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

Who will star in The White Lotus season three?

The only people to make the jump from season one to season two were Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya and her husband, Greg, portrayed by Jon Gries. At this point in the series, it’s unclear if Greg will be invited back for another vacation (or if he’ll even survive this one), but White has said that he plans on bringing Coolidge back for another ride.

“Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.’ And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either,” White said. That being said, he also hinted that some other familiar faces could return as well. “There are so many fun actors we’ve worked with so far, so it’s just kind of like who’s available.”

When will The White Lotus season three premiere?

Considering we’re still making our way through season two, it’s too soon to say when season three will hit HBO. The second season came out about 14 months following the first season’s finale, so if they’re going by that schedule again we can expect season three in early 2024.