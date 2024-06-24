Where’s Andy Cohen when you need him? Tilda Swinton showed support for Bravo icon Luann de Lesseps’s recent show in London and even extended an invitation for the reality star-turned-cabaret singer to join her on a trip to Scotland. Sorry, Bethenny Frankel, but maybe life is a cabaret after all.

“You never know who’s going to pop into your cabaret show,” de Lesseps captioned an Instagram photo in which she posed next to Swinton. The former Real Housewife of New York City sported one of her signature performance looks (perhaps Jovani?) in the form of a lace dress paired with a black top hat, chandelier earrings, and a diamond necklace. Swinton, for her part, stayed classic in a plaid suit and an oversized blue button down. If our calculations are correct, Swinton seems to have attended de Lesseps’s performance after stopping by the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy show in London earlier this month. She sported the same business chic look to the brand’s runway presentation which she attended with her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne.

Swinton soaked in de Lesseps’s “Marry F Kill” show which, per an official synopsis, features “personally curated pop tunes & show tunes, as well as selections from [de Lesseps’s] original penned hits ‘Money Can’t Buy You Class,’ ‘Feelin’ Jovani,’ ‘Girl Code,’ ‘Chic C’est La Vie’ and ‘Viva La Diva.’”

“[Swinton] said, ‘Darling, I love what you do. You can see it gives you so much joy and you’re spreading joy to everyone around you. It’s a beautiful thing to watch,’” de Lesseps explained on podcast of her encounter with the Oscar winner, adding “It was amazing.”

During a more recent appearance in New York City, de Lesseps explained that Swinton invited her to spend a night in Scotland where she currently resides. The Real Housewife confirmed that the two, in fact, did spend time together in Scotland where Swinton allegedly asked her to phone another Bravo legend, Dorinda Medley. The reality star is currently in Scotland filming the reality TV show The Traitors.

Unfortunately, Medley was unable to come to the phone. She told de Lesseps that she “couldn’t talk.”