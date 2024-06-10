There’s office loafers and then there’s the type of office loafers that Tilda Swinton pulled out in London over the weekend. Both are slip-on shoes, likely made out of black leather. But only one can be turned into a literal high-fashion weapon if need be.

Swinton showed off a pair of claw-adorned loafers during the spring 2024 Charles Jeffrey Loverboy runway show on Friday evening. The actress’s platforms featured a traditional loafer silhouette, only to be edged up with four silver prongs mimicking the shape of a claw lining each shoe. Per a listing on the British brand’s website, Swinton’s shoes, which they’ve dubbed as Moccasin Moggies, “leave quite a scratch.”

The actress went about the rest of her business chic outfit in a manner less likely to cause a scene over at Human Resources. Swinton sported a pinstripe double breasted coat that she paired with matching dress pants all in a baggy oversize fit. Below her office basics, Swinton went with a blue button down top that finished just past her waist. The actress rounded everything off with her signature natural glam and a pale pink pixie cut.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After posing for photos solo, Swinton took her place on the front row alongside a very special someone: her 26-year-old daughter Honor Swinton Byrne. Honor, an actress of her own accord, showed up to the runway show in a tartan mini skirt, lace top, and a printed coat worn atop her shoulders. Unlike mom, however, Honor went down a more traditional route with her footwear choice. She opted for a pair of black ballet flats.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Swinton marches to the beat of her own drum when it comes to personal style, red carpet or otherwise. The actress appears just as comfortable wearing faux feather-trimmed workwear and cocoon-like coats as she is in artsy red carpet gowns and cropped tuxedo jackets. Now, we can definitely add bear-hooved loafers to Swinton’s growing list of fashion eccentricities.

