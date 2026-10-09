Tim Walker’s Fairyland Opening Was a Reunion of His Creative World

On October 8, London’s National Portrait Gallery celebrated the opening of Tim Walker’s Fairyland: Love and Legends, the photographer’s landmark new exhibition devoted to the queer community. Six years in the making, the show brings together more than 250 photographs of what Walker calls “the sung and the unsung,” spanning cultural icons, artists, activists, and figures from London’s underground scene.

Walker has long been part of the visual language of W, collaborating frequently with editor in chief Sara Moonves on some of the magazine’s most memorable portfolios. That relationship is represented throughout Fairyland, which includes photographs Walker created for W of Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Frank Ocean, Chappell Roan, Tilda Swinton, and many others.

The opening was a reunion for many of Walker’s close friends, collaborators and subjects, including Helena Bonham Carter, Beth Ditto, Ben Whishaw, Emma D’Arcy, Charles Jeffrey, Adwoa Aboah, Siouxsie Sioux, Honey Dijon, Zandra Rhodes, Giles Deacon, Daniel Lee, Alan Carr, Jarvis Cocker, Tish Weinstock, Shon Faye, Molly Goddard, Harry Lambert, and more.

The event also marked the debut of Walker’s new collaboration with Pandora, a 10-piece jewelry collection rooted in the people, memories, and rituals that have shaped his life. Among the designs are a penny inspired by his father’s habit of saying “penny for your thoughts,” a button honoring his Irish grandmother, a tooth recalling childhood visits from the tooth fairy, and a wishbone drawn from Sunday roasts with his family. A red cord charm carrier—Walker’s favorite color—ties the collection together, while the photographer also shot its accompanying campaign.

Like Fairyland itself, the jewelry turns deeply personal memories into something meant to be shared. As Walker tells W, the exhibition ultimately belongs to its audience: “A queer person needs to walk into this exhibition and recognize themselves in it— the nuance, the beauty, the creativity.”

Fairyland opens to the public October 9 and will be on view through February 7, 2027. Here, a look inside the starry night.

Photo by John Armour Helena Bonham Carter

Photo by John Armour Adwoa Aboah

Photo by John Armour Emma D’Arcy

Photo by John Armour Ben Whishaw

Photo by David Parry

Photo by John Armour Alan Carr

Photo by David Parry Grace Coddington

Photo by David Parry Hamish Bowles

Photo by David Parry Honey Dijon

Photo by David Parry Sandy Powell

Photo by David Parry Jarvis Cocker

Photo by David Parry Erin O’Connor

Photo by David Parry Helena Bonham Carter

Photo by John Armour Ben Whishaw

Photo by John Armour Kae Tempest

Photo by David Parry Beth Ditto

Photo by David Parry

Ted Brown Photo by David Parry Ted Brown

Photo by John Armour Liz Carr

Photo by John Armour Wet Mess

Photo by David Parry Tim Walker and Beth Ditto

Photo by David Parry Maggi Hambling and guest

Photo by David Parry Jerry Stafford

Photo by David Parry Princess Julia

Courtesy of Pandora Beth Ditto and Tim Walker

Photo by Jack Hanrahan Adwoa Aboah

Photo by Jack Hanrahan Helena Bonham Carter

Photo by David Parry Leomie Anderson

Photo by David Parry Alan Carr

Photo by John Armour Jarvis Cocker

Photo by Jack Hanrahan Beth Ditto

Photo by David Parry Sue Perkins

Photo by David Parry Drag Syndrome

Photo by Jack Hanrahan The entrance to the exhibition.

Photo by Jack Hanrahan Inside the gift shop at Tim Walker’s “Fairyland” exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery.