30 Rock went off the air in 2013, and Timothée Chalamet didn’t begin to make his ascent to stardom until four years later with Call Me By Your Name. Which is a shame. We could easily imagine another timeline in which Chalamet has a three-episode 30 Rock arc playing a shifty cougar-obsessed Lothario who tries to seduce Jenna Maroney out of her OffBrandHeelz.com money. We’ll have to settle for Chalamet’s surprising linkup with Tina Fey at last night’s New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden instead. Chalamet, of course, was accompanied by girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Fey, meanwhile, was having an actual 30 Rock reunion with co-star Tracy Morgan.

Chalamet’s Knicks obsession is well-documented. So, seating arrangements aside, it was little surprise that he showed up courtside to cheer on his team during the first round of the NBA playoffs. He made his allegiance clear with a Knicks cap that he wore with an otherwise all-black, oversized outfit. Jenner dressed in contrast, in an all-white, tight-in-all-the-right-places outfit. She paired a tank with bedazzled jeans. Chalamet wore his trademark Timberland boots, while Jenner opted for simple flip-flops. Opposites attract.

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The Knicks always attract VIP fans, and over the years this has led to some surprising celebrity seat pairings. Who could forget the time eternal cool girl Chloë Sevigny was seated next to Jersey Shore star Pauly D?

Last night’s lineup is primed for similar infamy. To Chalamet and Jenner’s right, Fey (wearing a blazer and orange Nike sneakers) took in the game with Morgan (Fey is also an executive producer on Morgan’s new sitcom The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins). To their left was Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor. A further seat down, you could find Edie Falco.

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All that celebrity goodwill brought the Knicks some good luck. They trounced the Atlanta Hawks 126-97, taking a 3-2 lead in the first-round series.

Though we can only dream of the idea of a Chalamet x Fey project (or at least all the Call Me By Your Name jokes 30 Rock could have made), perhaps we’re wishing for the wrong collaboration. Kylie recently earned raves for her surprise comedy turn in Charli xcx’s The Moment, and has said she’d like to explore her comedic acting chops more. Fey once cast former LA party girl Nicole Richie on her show Good News. Maybe she could do similar wonders for Jenner’s career? She’s worked with her family before, too. Kim Kardashian actually once had her own 30 Rock cameo, back in 2013.