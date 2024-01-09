Timothée Chalamet is adamant there’s no bad blood between Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. Less than 24 hour after the Golden Globe Awards, where this mess all began, Chalamet shut down speculation that Jenner turned down a photo opportunity with Gomez.

The Wonka actor was stopped by TMZ (who else?) as he walked the streets of Los Angeles on Monday. Chalamet was asked if he is still “cool” with Gomez, who he previously starred alongside in A Rainy Day in New York, to which he replied, “Yeah, of course.” He followed up, when asked if Gomez and Jenner have any “beef,” with a simple “No.”

The news comes after Gomez was caught engaging in what appeared to be an intense gossip session with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Amateur sleuths on Twitter decided that Gomez must have been saing, “I asked for a picture with him, and [Kylie] said no,” to which Sperry replied “With Timothée?”

Several lip reading experts (because, apparently that’s a thing) seemed to confirm the internet’s version of Gomez’s gossip—many speculating that Jenner potentially turned down a photo with Gomez out of loyalty to Hailey Bieber. Insiders close to the pop singer, though, completely refuted that she even asked the new couple for a photo.

“She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie,” a source told People, adding that Gomez “never even saw or spoke to them” during the awards show.

On Tuesday Gomez also commented on the situation, shutting down speculation of bad blood with Jenner, in respone to an E! News Instagram post. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she wrote. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

Chalamet and Jenner made yet another joint appearance, perhaps their most front-facing yet, at the Globes. Although the reality star did not join her boyfriend on the red carpet, she was later seated next to him inside the venue where they engaged in bouts of PDA throughout the duration of the show.

According to recent sources, the unlikely couple are now “super serious” with each other and see a future together. “[They] may seem like opposites but they really do connect on a lot,” an insider told People, adding “They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun. Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present’ way, and she really likes that about him. They both push each other to be better people, and that’s a constant thing in their relationship.”