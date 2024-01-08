Sequins and a bit of male cleavage aren’t the only things Timothée Chalamet brought to the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday, the Wonka actor hit the event’s star-studded step and repeat in Los Angeles wearing a sleek take on black tie fashion shortly before joining a certain Kylie Jenner inside.

Let’s briefly discuss Timothée’s fashion, as he was one of the night’s few male attendees that actually wore something, well, interesting. He stepped out in a monochrome look from Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane, complete with slim, cigarette pants and a plunging black button down. The actor brightened things up with a two-toned crystal necklace and a polka dot and sequined blazer. Black patent shoes dressed the ensemble up a bit as the actor kept things familiar with his signature tousled curls.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Timothée is nominated in the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture category for his role in Wonka, so it makes sense that Kylie would want to offer her support. The reality star didn’t grace the Globes’ step and repeat (she did the same for Timmy’s Wonka premiere late last year) but slipped into a dramatic backless dress complete with gold detailing. Eagle eye attendees caught the pair hanging out back stage and pointed out that they are supposed to be seated next to each other and Jennifer Lawerence during the awards show. They later shared a kiss after taking their seats inside.

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It seems that Kymothée are becoming increasingly comfortable with indulging in high-profile, joint appearances. Back in November, the pair were once again seated side by side as they stepped out to the WSJ. Awards in New York City. Per sources, Kylie feels “secure” in her budding relationship with the Wonka actor.

“[She] feels like she can be herself with him, [and she] really likes that,” the insider said, adding that they “Connect on a deep level. Timothée is also a family man, and they relate to each other about that. Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy.”