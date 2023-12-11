Kylie Jenner is taking a dip in Willy Wonka’s chocolate fountain. For the Los Angeles premiere of Wonka, in which Timothée Chalamet plays the titular role, Jenner was spotted slipping into the Regency Village Theatre to catch a glimpse of her new all-but-publicly-confirmed beau’s big role.

According to sources, Kylie and mom Kris Jenner entered the theater on Sunday after the step and repeat concluded. The Khy founder reportedly took a seat right next to Chalamet where eye witnesses described their theater etiquette as “Very cozy.” According to E! News, Kylie seemed to be “loving the movie” as she joined the audience to clap after a couple of the musical numbers. Kylie was spotted in one of her signature night out looks—a black, sheer top and matching skirt that she paired with loose waves and sleek sunglasses.

Timothée also stepped out in a muted look in the form of a deep brown, croc suit and leather Chelsea boots. The actor layered a matching t-shirt underneath and rounded out his premiere attire with gold Cartier jewelry. While it seems that last night was the first time Kylie witnessed Timothée as the famous chocolatier, it appears as though she is enjoying her supporting role in his Wonka universe.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In late November, the reality star secretly jetted to London to join Chalamet at an after party. Kylie was not photographed at the party, but several witnesses did later describe just how she supported Timothée’s big night. “Kylie was keeping a very low-profile at the party and headed to a private room behind a red curtain to celebrate with Timothée,” a source told Daily Mail. “It was the talk of the party!”

Things are reportedly going well for Kymothée. In November, the couple attended the WSJ. Awards in New York City where, despite posing on the step and repeat solo, were later spotted seated next to each other inside the event. A few weeks earlier, a source detailed that Kylie feels “secure” in her relationship with the actor.

“[She] feels like she can be herself with him, [and she] really likes that,” the insider said, adding that they “Connect on a deep level. Timothée is also a family man, and they relate to each other about that. Kylie’s friends and family think Timothée is great and love seeing her happy.” Only time will tell if we see Kylie on a Wonka red carpet.