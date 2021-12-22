Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.

“[Chalamet] would be a good Harry Osborn,” Holland told the AP, referencing Peter Parker’s best friend. Holland isn’t the only who thinks so: As Zendaya, who just starred opposite Chalamet in Dune, noted, fans have already proposed as much. “I think he would be a good friend of Spider-Man,” she mused. “Or a foe of Spider-Man—who knows?” Holland expanded upon the idea, proposing that Chalamet start out as an “F.O.S.”—nerd speak for “friend of Spider-Man”—who turns bad. “He’d be a good villain,” Holland said, prompting Zendaya to add, “which is funny because he’s so nice.”

“Maybe he comes for MJ and I’m like, ‘woah, Harry—you better watch where you’re moving around my girl, bro,” Holland continued. His costar Jacob Battalon then ventured that getting kicked out of the friend group would be enough to turn Chalamet’s character evil—or even just “getting kicked out of the group texts,” Zendaya added with a laugh.

Between Zendaya and Chalamet’s red carpet prowess, the imaginary—or perhaps future—press tour would no doubt be one for the books. Though, Chalamet’s singular red carpet magic is perhaps why he’s starring in his own SciFi franchise now, and not joining anyone else’s.