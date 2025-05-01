There’s something in the air between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas. Either the actors are Hollywood’s newest item, or they’re gearing up for a meta press tour to promote an upcoming project. Whatever the case may be, Cruise, 62, and de Armas, 37, have been enjoying time on helicopters (Cruise’s preferred method of transport, it seems) and inside London restaurants—so there must be something going on, right?

Cruise and de Armas are both known for their various action films, and according to sources close to the actors, things are strictly platonic—at least for now. They’ve reportedly been discussing working together in the future. But, by all accounts, both actors are also single. Cruise last dated Russian model Elsina Khayrova between 2023 and 2024. De Armas, for her part, was linked to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s step-son, Manuel Anido Cuesta as recently as December 2024.

Below, let’s take a look at the (brief) timeline of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’s relationship.

April 2025:

On April 30, Cruise and de Armas rang in the latter’s 37th birthday with a helicopter ride around London. In photos shared by TMZ, de Armas was seen in the back seat with her two dogs while Cruise co-piloted the vehicle. Later in the evening, the duo grabbed dinner at KOL, a Michelin restaurant in London’s Marylebone neighborhood. The duo were also seen at the movie theatre a few days prior.

Cruise and de Armas again took a helicopter from Madrid to London on April 14. Per People, they were joined by director Doug Liman on that occasion, whom Cruise previously collaborated with on American Made and Edge of Tomorrow.

February 2025:

Relationship rumors went into overdrive after the pair were spotted having dinner in London. Though they grabbed a bite on February 13, many assumed that the outing was some sort of Valentine’s Day date.

After the sighting, however, sources at the restaurant told People that things were strictly business. They were “discussing potential collaborations down the line,” with their agents, the insider claimed, adding that they “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.”

Following the dinner, “Tom looked happy as fans approached him for photos, and the group later took home leftovers.”