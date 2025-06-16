Sarah Jessica Parker, Jon Hamm, Aimee Lou Wood & More Star in W’s TV Portfolio 2025

The Emmy nominations are coming. In celebration of the stars shaking up television, 12 actors from the year’s most talked about shows—from seasoned veterans like Jon Hamm in Your Friends & Neighbors to newcomer Owen Cooper from Netflix’s Adolescence took to the streets of New York for a wild romp as photographed by Daniel Arnold. See them all here and check back each day as we unveil their candid conversations with W’s editor at large Lynn Hirschberg.

Colman Domingo | The Four Seasons and The Madness Domingo wears a Duran Lantink shirt; Valentino pants; John Lobb shoes; Domingo’s own watch and jewelry. Read the full interview here.

Sarah Jessica Parker | And Just Like That... Parker wears a Meruert Tolegan cardigan; Rabanne dress; Jimmy Choo boots. Read the full interview here.

Patrick Schwarzenegger | The White Lotus Schwarzenegger wears a Prada top and pants; Schwarzenegger’s own jewelry. Read the full interview here.

Britt Lower | Severance Lower wears Gucci top, skirt, and shoes. Read the full interview here.

Jon Hamm | Your Friends & Neighbors Hamm wears a Loro Piana T-shirt and pants; Omega watch; stylist’s own cap. Read the full interview on June 17.

Julio Torres | Fantasmas Torres wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello shirt and pants; Selima Optique sunglasses; Loewe bag. Read the full interview June 17.

Aimee Lou Wood | The White Lotus Wood wears a Valentino blouse and skirt; Valentino Garavani hat. Read the full interview June 17.

Jessica Williams | Shrinking Williams wears a Christopher John Rogers dress; Roberto Coin earrings; Gianvito Rossi sandals. Read the full interview June 17.

Owen Cooper | Adolescence Cooper wears a Miu Miu shirt and pants. Read the full interview June 18.

Chase Sui Wonders | The Studio Wonders wears a Dior sweater and pants; Pomellato earrings; Van Cleef & Arpels ring. Read the full interview June 18.

Sadie Sink | Stranger Things Sink wears a Lanvin dress. Read the full interview June 18.