Where to Buy Photography Prints to Support Ukraine

With President Vladimir Putin showing no signs of calling off Russia’s war on Ukraine, photographers from all across the globe have been banding together to offer their support to those on the ground. And while it was difficult to know where to direct donations when attacks first began on February 24, the international photo community has assembled a whole array of options that you can support by buying prints. Like East London’s May Print before them, some, including Darwin magazine and Metro Imaging, are keeping prices at a relatively affordable €50. The Munich-based nonprofit and exhibition space NEU Project, on the other hand, is charging €125 so they can divvy up the proceeds between three groups: Voices of Children, which is providing psychological and psychosocial support to Ukrainian youth; Libereco, which is distributing medicine and bandages and coordinating evacuations; and Vostok-SOS, which has been aiding Ukrainian war victims since 2014. As the conflict escalates—while the overall death toll remains unknown, Russia’s recent attack on Mariupol claimed more than 2,500 lives—the need for aid grows direr by the day. Here, a running list of all the print sales on a mission to help.