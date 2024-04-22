Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday party had it all. An impromptu Spice Girls reunion, glam black-tie fashion, and an A-list guest list that only Posh herself could make happen. The designer celebrated the milestone in style—and alongside some very famous faces, over the weekend in London. Hey, you only turn 50 once.

Beckham partied the night away at an exclusive members club called Oswald’s. Before she arrived to the venue, she treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peek at her family’s outfits for the evening. The birthday girl sported a sheer seafoam gown, exposed black underwear, and white stilettos. David, for his part, stayed classy in a sleek tuxedo. Romeo, 21, and Brooklyn, 25, followed David’s cue in tailored looks of their own while Cruz, 19, stood out in a white suit set. The couple’s 12-year-old daughter Harper wore an ivory satin dress and matching shoes. “Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much,” Victoria said on Instagram ahead of the party.

@victoriabeckham

It wasn’t just a family affair for Victoria’s 50th though. The designer celebrated her big day alongside fellow Spice Girls Mel C, Me B, Emma Bunion, and Geri Halliwell, as well as names like Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley, Charlotte Tilbury, Marc Anthony, and Gordon Ramsay. Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastón were also in attendance. The actress sported a sultry plunging gown complete with black lace details.

@victoriabeckham

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault showed their support too. Hayek was seen wearing an emerald green gown and black coat while the Kering CEO opted for a traditional black suit. Fittingly, it seems like guests were treated to goodies from Beckham’s eponymous fashion line upon their exit. Hayek and Pinault both carried Victoria Beckham-branded bags on their way home.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Tom Cruise, a longtime friend of the couple, snagged a spot on Saturday’s guest list. The Top Gun: Maverick actor looked dapper in a black-and-white suit.

@victoriabeckham

Paparazzi captured Victoria, who recently broke her foot, making her way out of the venue atop David’s shoulders. Clearly, a fun night was had by all.