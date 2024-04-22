The Spice Girls have given us what we really, really want. The girl band reunited for the first time in over a decade—yes, the United Kingdom was still part of the European Union when they were last seen together—over the weekend in London.

The ladies—Ginger, Sporty, Baby, and Scary Spice—all showed up to support Posh’s, a.k.a. Victoria Beckham, 50th birthday soiree. For the bash, held at the private member’s club Oswald’s, Victoria sported a sheer sea foam look. The other Spice Girls also showed up in their best party attire too. Geri Halliwell (Ginger) looked classic in a strapless, bow-trimmed look while Melanie C (Sporty) opted for a one-shoulder number. On Posh’s other side, Emma Bunton (Baby) went with a plunging gown while Mel B (Scary) stood out in a red cut-out dress.

After the bash, Victoria took to Instagram to share a photo with her former bandmates. “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! xxx”

@victoriabeckham

In a video captured by David Beckham, the five women were also spotted singing along to their 1997 hit “Stop,” choreography and all, later on in the night. “I mean come on x” the soccer star captioned his Instagram post. Victoria responded in the comments, writing “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!”

It’s been quite some time since all of the Spice Girls, who split as a band in 2000, were in the same place together—let alone on stage. Their last public performance came in 2012 during the closing ceremony of the London Olympics. In 2019, four out of five of the Spice Girls reunited for a world tour. Victoria opted out of the event, saying that she would “rather concentrate on my family and my company.”

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls, who formed in 1994 and released their debut album Spice two years later. Mel B has been teasing that fans can expect something out of all five ladies, saying in January “We’re actually gonna be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us.” She added that fans would be “100% satisfied…it’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving.” Well, maybe that explains why they were practicing their “Stop” choreography over the weekend.