“Stop right now” and watch this video of the usually buttoned-up Victoria Beckham letting loose and embracing her girl group past. The former Spice Girl performed one of the group’s hit songs during karaoke night while on a family vacation recently and, luckily, David Beckham caught the return of Posh Spice on camera and then posted it for the world to see.

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice,” David captioned the video, which shows his wife, not only performing the 1997 track, “Stop,” but also busting out some of the old choreo. In the video, Beckham is wearing a tight, black calf-length dress with a black cardigan on top, holding the microphone with one hand, while performing some great “handography” with the other.

Watching Beckham embrace Posh Spice is actually pretty surprising, considering the Brit has spent years seemingly attempting to shed her pop past in order to move forward as a designer. When the other four members of the Spice Girls reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland, Beckham opted out. In fact, she hasn’t performed with her former group mates since 2012, at the closing ceremony for the London Olympics. “I won't ever do it again,” she told Vanity Fair back in 2014. “Doing the Olympics was an incredible honor. I was so proud to do it—proud to be British. That was a perfect time to say, ‘That's great. Thank you to everybody, but no more.’ Sometimes you have got to know when it's time to leave the party.” Luckily, that doesn’t seem to include karaoke nights.