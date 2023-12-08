The “special relationship,” as Winston Churchill once termed it, between the United States and the United Kingdom hit a new peak on Thursday. Victoria and David Beckham brought their youngest children (and best power looks) to greet American political royalty. The pop culture icons mingled with former president Barack Obama in support of his non-profit organization, The Obama Foundation.

Posh and Becks, who were joined by their children Harper, 12, and Cruz, 18, both shared sweet snaps from their time with the former president on Instagram. Victoria looked buttoned up in a satin-trimmed black suit, presumably from her line, while David followed course in a black blazer and blue button down. Harper and Cruz appeared entirely more casual than their stylish parents, wearing high-waisted jeans a black sweatshirt, respectively.

Per The Obama Foundation, their mission aims to “Inspire people to take action, empower them to change their world, and connect them so they can achieve more together.” Victoria later reflected upon the experience of meeting Obama and co-signed the efforts of the organization on Instagram.

“Such an honour to welcome and host Barack Obama in support of the incredible work the Obama Foundation is doing to empower the next generation of leaders around the world,” the fashion designer wrote. “Thank you for all that you do to change young lives and improve communities. Thank you Mr President.”

David echoed his wife’s sentiments on Instagram, calling the former president a “Towering example of grace and humility,” adding that “It was a privilege to hear you speak with such passion and conviction.”

This isn’t the first time Obama and the soccer star have crossed paths. Before David retired from the sport, he and his L.A. Galaxy teammates visited the White House for a photo-op with the then president (who just so happened to take a not-so subtle shot at David’s off-field ventures).

"I gave David a hard time, I said half his teammates could be his kids,” Obama quipped about the then 37-year-old. “We're getting old, David. Although you're holding up better than me. He is tough. It is a rare man who can be that tough on the field and have his own line of underwear. David Beckham is that man."