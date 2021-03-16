Voyagers Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Leads a Hormonal Teen Space Mission

For those waiting for Lily-Rose Depp’s follow-up to The King, the period piece in which she played the love interest to then-boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s character, rest assured her next film, Voyagers, will be even more passionate.

According to the newly released trailer, it seems that the film follows a group of young people born and bred on a spaceship without emotion, with the intention of colonizing another planet in order to save the human life form. Every day on their life-long voyage through outer space, they consume a little beverage they call “the blue” at the orders of the ship’s captain, played by Colin Farrell.

However, ostensibly because this group of kids has been essentially programmed to be the smartest group of human beings who have ever lived, they notice a toxin in the water. The culprit, they realize, is “the blue,” and it has been blocking them from experiencing pleasure. Two brave teens—played by film leads Tye Sheridan and Fionn Whitehead—decide to stop taking it. Then, typical hormonal teen behavior ensues and the ship descends into chaos. In other words, if this trailer is any indication, the film’s tagline very well could have been, ‘Euphoria, but take it to outer space.’

The release of Voyagers was stuck in limbo for quite some time, and the Covid-19 pandemic pushed it from its original November 2020 release date. Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell, and Madison Hu also join the cast of the sci-fi thriller that will be released in theaters on April 9, 2021.