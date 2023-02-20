CULTURE

Celebrating W Magazine: 50 Years/50 Stories at London Fashion Week

Friends and frequent collaborators of W joined Editor in Chief Sara Moonves at Dover Street Market to toast the magazine’s commemorative book from Rizzoli.

Photographs by Will Grundy
Editor in Chief of W Sara Moonves and Luca Guadagnino.
Editor in Chief of W Sara Moonves and Luca Guadagnino.

Last night in London, the fashion community gathered at Dover Street Market for an intimate celebration of W Magazine: 50 Years/50 Stories. Editor in Chief Sara Moonves was signing copies of the tome, published by Rizzoli, while a crowd of past and present W contributors, friends, family, creatives, and fashion fans chatted about the most exciting shows of the week over glasses of Whispering Angel rosé.

Tim Walker, whose photograph of Tilda Swinton graces the book’s cover, reminisced with Moonves about the day the image was made. Also in attendance were photographers and W contributors Angelo Pennetta, Jeff Henrikson, Colin Dodgson, Alasdair McClellan, Theo Sion, Jamie Hawkesworth, Oliver Hadlee Pearch, and Rafael Pavarotti.

Adding to the party’s feel of a W photo shoot reunion were stylists Francesca Burns, Alice Goddard, Claudia Sinclair, Raphael Hirsch and Max Pearmain, all of whom have worked their magic on the magazine’s pages in recent years—as well as makeup artist Lucia Pica, who was responsible for the ethereal looks in this year’s Best Performances portfolio.

Fresh off of a gorgeous runway show that morning was designer Erdem Moralıoğlu MBE; Michael Stewart, whose upstart label Standing Ground has been turning heads since its Fashion East debut last fall, also stopped by after his Friday show.

Luca Guadagnino, a friend and W collaborator since his 2018 Directors Issue story, joined, as did the editors Sally Singer and Lynn Yeager, and Dover Street Market’s CEO Adrian Joffee.

Photo by Will Grundy

Erdem Moralıoğlu and Selby Drummond.

Photo by Will Grundy

Editor in Chief of W Sara Moonves and Luca Guadagnino.

Photo by Will Grundy

Sara Moonves, Adrian Joffe, and a guest.

Photo by Will Grundy

Sally Singer and Sammy Sussman.

Photo by Will Grundy

Rafael Pavarotti and Jamie Hawkesworth.

Photo by Will Grundy

Theo Sion, Alice Goddard, and Alasdair McLellan.

Photo by Will Grundy

Sara Moonves and Tim Walker.

Photo by Will Grundy

Grace Hartzel and Oliver Hadlee Pearch.

Photo by Will Grundy

Sofia Pica and Lucia Pica.

Photo by Will Grundy

Selby Drummond, Jeff Henrikson, and Camilla Johnson Hill.

Photo by Will Grundy

Sara Moonves and W Senior Fashion Market Editor Jenna Wojciechowski.

Photo by Will Grundy

Michael Stewart and a guest.

Photo by Will Grundy

Alessio Bolzoni and Luca Guadagnino.

Photo by Will Grundy

ASAP Nast and a guest.

Photo by Will Grundy

Fran Burns, Colin Dodgson, and Angelo Pennetta.

Photo by Will Grundy

Jamie Hawkesworth and Tim Walker.