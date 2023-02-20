Celebrating W Magazine: 50 Years/50 Stories at London Fashion Week

Last night in London, the fashion community gathered at Dover Street Market for an intimate celebration of W Magazine: 50 Years/50 Stories. Editor in Chief Sara Moonves was signing copies of the tome, published by Rizzoli, while a crowd of past and present W contributors, friends, family, creatives, and fashion fans chatted about the most exciting shows of the week over glasses of Whispering Angel rosé.

Tim Walker, whose photograph of Tilda Swinton graces the book’s cover, reminisced with Moonves about the day the image was made. Also in attendance were photographers and W contributors Angelo Pennetta, Jeff Henrikson, Colin Dodgson, Alasdair McClellan, Theo Sion, Jamie Hawkesworth, Oliver Hadlee Pearch, and Rafael Pavarotti.

Adding to the party’s feel of a W photo shoot reunion were stylists Francesca Burns, Alice Goddard, Claudia Sinclair, Raphael Hirsch and Max Pearmain, all of whom have worked their magic on the magazine’s pages in recent years—as well as makeup artist Lucia Pica, who was responsible for the ethereal looks in this year’s Best Performances portfolio.

Fresh off of a gorgeous runway show that morning was designer Erdem Moralıoğlu MBE; Michael Stewart, whose upstart label Standing Ground has been turning heads since its Fashion East debut last fall, also stopped by after his Friday show.

Luca Guadagnino, a friend and W collaborator since his 2018 Directors Issue story, joined, as did the editors Sally Singer and Lynn Yeager, and Dover Street Market’s CEO Adrian Joffee.

