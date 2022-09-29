Inside W’s Most Fabulous Parties

The 2022 Best Performances celebration, held in a custom-built structure inspired by the disco palace Paradise Garage, was “a crazy party,” notes Lynn Hirschberg. “People were dancing like their lives depended on it.” DJ Ross One played everything from Madonna to Drake, inspiring Emilia Jones (above left) and Alana Haim to let loose. (Ross One was so good, in fact, that Sara Moonves hired him to spin at her wedding this past summer.) Courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA
“W parties are not pretentious. They don’t feel like something you are obliged to go to, or something you need to get overly dressed up for,” says Editor in Chief Sara Moonves, reflecting on the fetes the magazine has thrown over the past few years. “I always want them to feel like a big dinner with friends, where you’re comfortable but you know you also might meet someone exciting.” To set the right mood, Moonves works with the event producer David Rodgers, who nails the high-low mix with ease. For W’s annual Best Performances blowout, which celebrates our portfolio of the standout actors of the year, Rodgers has kitted out the terrace suite at the Chateau Marmont, and even built an entirely new venue in the parking lot of the Hollywood establishment Gigi’s. But, of course, even if the flowers are perfect and the bar is well stocked, it all comes down to who shows up. “I always say the same thing: You only need five really amazing people, and then the rest will fall into place,” says Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg, who gets tasked with wrangling the A-list. “Lynn says we only need five,” Moonves quips, “but she actually ends up bringing a hundred.”