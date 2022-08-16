W’s TV Portfolio 2022: Your Favorite TV Stars Celebrate Their Favorite Shows

Introducing W magazine’s third annual TV Portfolio.
For the last two years, we’ve asked some of the most sought-after names in television to pay tribute to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. It’s an assignment that the stars have come to take quite seriously—especially since their choices often reveal as much about their fandoms as it does about themselves. The end result is a visual celebration of all things TV as we gear up for primetime’s biggest night—the Emmys. This year, a host of first-time nominees will be hitting the red carpet including Adam Scott (Severance), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) and Margaret Qualley (Maid), all of whom are featured here. With just a few weeks until the awards ceremony on September 12th, and so many great shows to binge, the only question is, what are you watching?