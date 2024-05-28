Of all the mysteries in the Knives Out films, the most entertaining one to ponder is who will be cast next. On May 24, director Rian Johnson shared that the third installment of the whodunit anthology series is in the works, and as with every new White Lotus season, the excitement mostly surrounds the brand-new cast.

As always, the throughline is detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig in both the 2019, Ana de Armas-led Knives Out film that started it all (and launched a thousand thirsty memes about Chris Evans’s sweater—such simpler times) and 2022’s Kate Hudson and Janelle Monae-starring follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The new film also follows the convention of putting a rock song in the title (this time, by U2), with its name being Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Here’s everything we know about the latest Knives Out film so far:

Who will be in the cast?

Craig will reprise his role as private investigator Benoit Blanc, whose heavy southern drawl and tidy suits are his signature as much as his reputation as “the world's greatest detective.” In addition, Challengers star Josh O’Connor and Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny have joined the cast. Whether they’ll play suspects, victims, or perhaps some kind of double-crossers is to be determined.

Variety has also reported that Andrew Scott, of Fleabag, and recently, Ripley fame, has joined the project.

What’s On Netflix notes that Lindsay Lohan and Tom Hardy are rumored to be in talks to join the cast, but so far those reports are unconfirmed (just imagine the accents, though).

Predictably, the internet has already started dream-casting for the film, with more than a few votes for Bridgerton star of the moment, Nicola Coughlan. “Put Nichola Coughlan in Knives Out so her and Daniel Craig can just ACCENT at each other. Make her a femme fatale,” one user wrote.

Johnson has also said it’s a “major life goal” to work with English actor Matt Berry. Now that What We Do in the Shadows is (sadly) wrapping up, he just might have time.

What will the plot be?

Little is known about the film’s plot so far, though in a clip posted to X by Johnson, Craig-as-Benoit teases his “most dangerous case yet.” While the original Knives Out was set in a mansion in chilly Massachusetts, Glass Onion took place on a sunny, private Greek island owned by a billionaire (Edward Norton). In each film, the ensemble cast of disparate friends and enemies must solve a murderous mystery. Whatever the exact location or scenario, we can expect a gathering of clueless, eccentric, rich people someplace stunning.

When is the release date?

Production for the film reportedly begins in June and will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2025.