WandaVision on Disney+ has been a huge success — and has helped turn actress Elizabeth Olsen into a household name. As Wanda Maximoff, Olsen charms us through decades of sitcom nostalgia, tackling the constricting nuttiness of TV tropes like domesticity, pregnancy, and marriage, while attempting to keep her magic powers hidden from her reality. Or is she living in an alternate reality? Is anything in WandaVision actually happening in a consistent timeline? With a storyline so complex, how could it possibly end?

According to Deadline, WandaVision will definitely end, and sooner than you think. Despite being one of Marvel's hugest hits, the show is not currently slated for a second season. Olsen is already committed to the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will star Benedict Cumberbatch. Marvel's studio head Kevin Feige told Deadline that Wanda Maximoff going from TV to a movie is intentional: "The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films. So it will vary based on the story," he said. "Sometimes it will go into a season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series."

In other words, Wanda will continue to move things with her mind, just in service of other stories within the Marvel universe. If WandaVision does return for a second series, it will also likely not be for some time — the Doctor Strange sequel won't be released until 2022. At that point, Feige says the WandaVision door may be open, even if plans aren't concrete right now. "I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite ‘No’ to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision," said Feige.

If the show's runaway success is any indication, fans would be thrilled for another time-bending season of the show. Meanwhile, Watchmen fans are still crying over the show's ending.