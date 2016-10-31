Willow Smith practically grew up on the red carpet, attending premieres of her parents’ films as young as four years old. Now, at the age of 21, Willow is a star in her own right as a musician, actress, and fashion designer, working on the sustainable streetwear label MSFTS with her brother, Jaden. She’s also a regular at many of the top European houses’ fashion shows, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Dior. But through it all, she’s stayed true to her own personal style: always wearing plenty of black, Doc Martens boots, and taking on a commitment to executing full hair and makeup looks that will make her ensembles stand out, without fail. Here, take a look back at how Willow’s style has evolved over the years.
1
2021:
King Richard Premiere Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
2
2021: The Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
In case there were any questions about Willow
fully embracing her pop punk era, here’s the musician performing onstage in Las Vegas wearing a hot pink dress and black combat boots.
3
2021: “Happier Than Ever: The Destination” celebration presented by Billie Eilish
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Spotify
Pictured here with Tyler Cole, the musician pairs black leather with a rainbow sherbet two-piece.
4
2020: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video
Willow’s look for Rihanna’s Fenty show fit her personal style perfectly—thigh-high black socks, Doc Martens, and just a hint of skin beneath black satin.
Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Supporting her father’s role in the latest
Aladdin live-action Disney film, Willow appeared at the premiere wearing the Romanian streetwear label Seen Users.
6
2019: The Willow & Erys Tour at Terminal 5
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
Breaking from her usual wardrobe palette of black, black, and more black, Willow Smith dons a technicolor neon bodysuit for her concert at The Novo in Los Angeles. Her Doc Martens boots, of course, were still in rotation.
7
2019: The Environmental Media Association’s 2nd Annual Honors Benefit Gala
Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association
Cutouts on a black bodysuit are given a heavy metal touch with ring closures.
8
2019: Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Runway Show
Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Willow has high-level tastes for graphic tees—and at the Louis Vuitton fall 2019 presentation, she showcased her affinity with a modern take on a t-shirt with exaggerated sleeves and thigh-high boots.
9
2018: Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2018 Show
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Christian Dior
The musician and actress put a ladylike spin on her personal style, with a Dior vest, sheer pleated skirt, and mules.
10
2017: NYX Professional Makeup’s FACE Awards
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Denim cutoffs, Chuck Taylor sneakers, and a leather moto jacket scream rock and roll.
11
2017: Chanel’s Metiers D’art Collection Paris Cosmopolite Show
Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage
For a visit to Tokyo to attend Chanel’s Metiers d’Arts show, Willow channeled some Harajuku vibes for her hairstyle and sheer black and red top.
12
2016: Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art, Paris Cosmopolite
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Willow’s Chanel gown gives texture to a monochrome look—we love the lace and fur accents.
The newly minted Chanel brand ambassador attended the 2016 Met Gala dressed like a fabulous rockstar in a black-and-white speckled coat, matching crop top, and black satin capri pants.
14
2015: Chanel Fall 2016 Runway Show
Willow channeled Karl Lagerfeld in fingerless gloves and a black, white, and gray look at Paris Fashion Week.
15
2015: Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2016 Runway Show
At the Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2016 show, Smith wore a modern green pantsuit from the brand, accessorized with moto gloves and brogues.
Smith looked effortlessly stylish at the 2015 Black Girls Rock Awards in a heather gray pantsuit with a cropped turtleneck, shiny gray socks, and black block heels.
17
2013:
After Earth Premiere
Smith looked incredibly chic in a monochromatic black-and-white look at the premiere of
After Earth in 2013 wearing a button-down shirt, flared pants, and a bold bang.
18
2013:
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Los Angeles Premiere
At the L.A. premiere of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” the singer looked chic and retro in a printed multi-colored overcoat.
Returning to her edgy roots, the singer attended the 2012 BET Awards wearing a sleeveless graphic sweater, cutout leggings, and Chanel combat boots.
20
2012:
The Karate Kid Premiere
Willow Smith hit the red carpet at the premiere of “The Karate Kid” in 2010 wearing a quintessential rock-and-roll look.
21
2012: The BET Honors Awards
Smith looked like a princess in a short-sleeved yellow gown, a small black clutch, and minimal jewelry.
Paying homage to her dad at the 2011 BET Awards, Willow Smith donned a heart-shaped braided hairstyle, a yellow Fresh Prince t-shirt, black short and red blazer.
23
2007:
I Am Legend Premiere
Pictured here with her older brother Jaden at the premiere of “I Am Legend” in 2007, Willow wore a black velvet pantsuit with a coordinating headband for the occasion.
24
2006:
The Seat Filler Premiere
Willow Smith attended another film premiere–this time for “The Seat Filler” in 2006–hand-in-hand with her mom Jada Pinkett Smith, wearing a nude blazer, white shirt, cuffed denim jeans and leopard-print boots.
25
2004:
Shark Tale Premiere
At the premiere of “Shark Tale” in 2004, Willow Smith wore a pink tweed blazer (Chanel, were you paying attention?) and a big smile in her dad’s arms.