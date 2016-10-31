Willow Smith practically grew up on the red carpet, attending premieres of her parents’ films as young as four years old. Now, at the age of 21, Willow is a star in her own right as a musician, actress, and fashion designer, working on the sustainable streetwear label MSFTS with her brother, Jaden. She’s also a regular at many of the top European houses’ fashion shows, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Dior. But through it all, she’s stayed true to her own personal style: always wearing plenty of black, Doc Martens boots, and taking on a commitment to executing full hair and makeup looks that will make her ensembles stand out, without fail. Here, take a look back at how Willow’s style has evolved over the years.

1 2021: King Richard Premiere Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Willow wore her newly sustainable luxury fashion line, MSFTS, alongside her brother Jaden—with whom she co-owns the brand.

2 2021: The Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival In case there were any questions about Willow fully embracing her pop punk era, here’s the musician performing onstage in Las Vegas wearing a hot pink dress and black combat boots.

3 2021: “Happier Than Ever: The Destination” celebration presented by Billie Eilish Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Spotify Pictured here with Tyler Cole, the musician pairs black leather with a rainbow sherbet two-piece.

4 2020: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video Willow’s look for Rihanna’s Fenty show fit her personal style perfectly—thigh-high black socks, Doc Martens, and just a hint of skin beneath black satin.

5 2019: Aladdin Premiere Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Supporting her father’s role in the latest Aladdin live-action Disney film, Willow appeared at the premiere wearing the Romanian streetwear label Seen Users.

6 2019: The Willow & Erys Tour at Terminal 5 Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images Breaking from her usual wardrobe palette of black, black, and more black, Willow Smith dons a technicolor neon bodysuit for her concert at The Novo in Los Angeles. Her Doc Martens boots, of course, were still in rotation.

7 2019: The Environmental Media Association’s 2nd Annual Honors Benefit Gala Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association Cutouts on a black bodysuit are given a heavy metal touch with ring closures.

8 2019: Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Runway Show Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Willow has high-level tastes for graphic tees—and at the Louis Vuitton fall 2019 presentation, she showcased her affinity with a modern take on a t-shirt with exaggerated sleeves and thigh-high boots.

9 2018: Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2018 Show Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Christian Dior The musician and actress put a ladylike spin on her personal style, with a Dior vest, sheer pleated skirt, and mules.

10 2017: NYX Professional Makeup’s FACE Awards Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Denim cutoffs, Chuck Taylor sneakers, and a leather moto jacket scream rock and roll.

11 2017: Chanel’s Metiers D’art Collection Paris Cosmopolite Show Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage For a visit to Tokyo to attend Chanel’s Metiers d’Arts show, Willow channeled some Harajuku vibes for her hairstyle and sheer black and red top.

12 2016: Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art, Paris Cosmopolite Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Willow’s Chanel gown gives texture to a monochrome look—we love the lace and fur accents.

13 2016: The Met Gala Getty Images/FilmMagic The newly minted Chanel brand ambassador attended the 2016 Met Gala dressed like a fabulous rockstar in a black-and-white speckled coat, matching crop top, and black satin capri pants.

14 2015: Chanel Fall 2016 Runway Show Getty Images Willow channeled Karl Lagerfeld in fingerless gloves and a black, white, and gray look at Paris Fashion Week.

15 2015: Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2016 Runway Show Getty Images At the Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2016 show, Smith wore a modern green pantsuit from the brand, accessorized with moto gloves and brogues.

16 2015: Black Girls Rock Getty Images for BET Smith looked effortlessly stylish at the 2015 Black Girls Rock Awards in a heather gray pantsuit with a cropped turtleneck, shiny gray socks, and black block heels.

17 2013: After Earth Premiere Getty Images/FilmMagic Smith looked incredibly chic in a monochromatic black-and-white look at the premiere of After Earth in 2013 wearing a button-down shirt, flared pants, and a bold bang.

18 2013: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Los Angeles Premiere Getty Images/WireImage At the L.A. premiere of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” the singer looked chic and retro in a printed multi-colored overcoat.

19 2012: The BET Awards Getty Images/FilmMagic Returning to her edgy roots, the singer attended the 2012 BET Awards wearing a sleeveless graphic sweater, cutout leggings, and Chanel combat boots.

20 2012: The Karate Kid Premiere Getty Images Willow Smith hit the red carpet at the premiere of “The Karate Kid” in 2010 wearing a quintessential rock-and-roll look.

21 2012: The BET Honors Awards Getty Images Smith looked like a princess in a short-sleeved yellow gown, a small black clutch, and minimal jewelry.

22 2011: The Bet Awards Getty Images/FilmMagic Paying homage to her dad at the 2011 BET Awards, Willow Smith donned a heart-shaped braided hairstyle, a yellow Fresh Prince t-shirt, black short and red blazer.

23 2007: I Am Legend Premiere Getty Images Pictured here with her older brother Jaden at the premiere of “I Am Legend” in 2007, Willow wore a black velvet pantsuit with a coordinating headband for the occasion.

24 2006: The Seat Filler Premiere Getty Images/FilmMagic Willow Smith attended another film premiere–this time for “The Seat Filler” in 2006–hand-in-hand with her mom Jada Pinkett Smith, wearing a nude blazer, white shirt, cuffed denim jeans and leopard-print boots.