STYLE EVOLUTION

Willow Smith’s Style Evolution, From Rock Star Teen to High Fashion Muse

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Willow Smith practically grew up on the red carpet, attending premieres of her parents’ films as young as four years old. Now, at the age of 21, Willow is a star in her own right as a musician, actress, and fashion designer, working on the sustainable streetwear label MSFTS with her brother, Jaden. She’s also a regular at many of the top European houses’ fashion shows, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Dior. But through it all, she’s stayed true to her own personal style: always wearing plenty of black, Doc Martens boots, and taking on a commitment to executing full hair and makeup looks that will make her ensembles stand out, without fail. Here, take a look back at how Willow’s style has evolved over the years.

1
2021: King Richard Premiere
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Willow wore her newly sustainable luxury fashion line, MSFTS, alongside her brother Jaden—with whom she co-owns the brand.

2
2021: The Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

In case there were any questions about Willow fully embracing her pop punk era, here’s the musician performing onstage in Las Vegas wearing a hot pink dress and black combat boots.

3
2021: “Happier Than Ever: The Destination” celebration presented by Billie Eilish
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Spotify

Pictured here with Tyler Cole, the musician pairs black leather with a rainbow sherbet two-piece.

4
2020: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Willow’s look for Rihanna’s Fenty show fit her personal style perfectly—thigh-high black socks, Doc Martens, and just a hint of skin beneath black satin.

5
2019: Aladdin Premiere
Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Supporting her father’s role in the latest Aladdin live-action Disney film, Willow appeared at the premiere wearing the Romanian streetwear label Seen Users.

6
2019: The Willow & Erys Tour at Terminal 5
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Breaking from her usual wardrobe palette of black, black, and more black, Willow Smith dons a technicolor neon bodysuit for her concert at The Novo in Los Angeles. Her Doc Martens boots, of course, were still in rotation.

7
2019: The Environmental Media Association’s 2nd Annual Honors Benefit Gala
Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Environmental Media Association

Cutouts on a black bodysuit are given a heavy metal touch with ring closures.

8
2019: Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Runway Show
Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Willow has high-level tastes for graphic tees—and at the Louis Vuitton fall 2019 presentation, she showcased her affinity with a modern take on a t-shirt with exaggerated sleeves and thigh-high boots.

9
2018: Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring 2018 Show
Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images for Christian Dior

The musician and actress put a ladylike spin on her personal style, with a Dior vest, sheer pleated skirt, and mules.

10
2017: NYX Professional Makeup’s FACE Awards
Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Denim cutoffs, Chuck Taylor sneakers, and a leather moto jacket scream rock and roll.

11
2017: Chanel’s Metiers D’art Collection Paris Cosmopolite Show
Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage

For a visit to Tokyo to attend Chanel’s Metiers d’Arts show, Willow channeled some Harajuku vibes for her hairstyle and sheer black and red top.

12
2016: Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art, Paris Cosmopolite
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Willow’s Chanel gown gives texture to a monochrome look—we love the lace and fur accents.

13
2016: The Met Gala
Getty Images/FilmMagic

The newly minted Chanel brand ambassador attended the 2016 Met Gala dressed like a fabulous rockstar in a black-and-white speckled coat, matching crop top, and black satin capri pants.

14
2015: Chanel Fall 2016 Runway Show
Getty Images

Willow channeled Karl Lagerfeld in fingerless gloves and a black, white, and gray look at Paris Fashion Week.

15
2015: Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2016 Runway Show
Getty Images

At the Chanel Haute Couture Fall 2016 show, Smith wore a modern green pantsuit from the brand, accessorized with moto gloves and brogues.

16
2015: Black Girls Rock
Getty Images for BET

Smith looked effortlessly stylish at the 2015 Black Girls Rock Awards in a heather gray pantsuit with a cropped turtleneck, shiny gray socks, and black block heels.

17
2013: After Earth Premiere
Getty Images/FilmMagic

Smith looked incredibly chic in a monochromatic black-and-white look at the premiere of After Earth in 2013 wearing a button-down shirt, flared pants, and a bold bang.

18
2013: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Los Angeles Premiere
Getty Images/WireImage

At the L.A. premiere of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” the singer looked chic and retro in a printed multi-colored overcoat.

19
2012: The BET Awards
Getty Images/FilmMagic

Returning to her edgy roots, the singer attended the 2012 BET Awards wearing a sleeveless graphic sweater, cutout leggings, and Chanel combat boots.

20
2012: The Karate Kid Premiere
Getty Images

Willow Smith hit the red carpet at the premiere of “The Karate Kid” in 2010 wearing a quintessential rock-and-roll look.

21
2012: The BET Honors Awards
Getty Images

Smith looked like a princess in a short-sleeved yellow gown, a small black clutch, and minimal jewelry.

22
2011: The Bet Awards
Getty Images/FilmMagic

Paying homage to her dad at the 2011 BET Awards, Willow Smith donned a heart-shaped braided hairstyle, a yellow Fresh Prince t-shirt, black short and red blazer.

23
2007: I Am Legend Premiere
Getty Images

Pictured here with her older brother Jaden at the premiere of “I Am Legend” in 2007, Willow wore a black velvet pantsuit with a coordinating headband for the occasion.

24
2006: The Seat Filler Premiere
Getty Images/FilmMagic

Willow Smith attended another film premiere–this time for “The Seat Filler” in 2006–hand-in-hand with her mom Jada Pinkett Smith, wearing a nude blazer, white shirt, cuffed denim jeans and leopard-print boots.

25
2004: Shark Tale Premiere
Getty Images/WireImage

At the premiere of “Shark Tale” in 2004, Willow Smith wore a pink tweed blazer (Chanel, were you paying attention?) and a big smile in her dad’s arms.