Though Selena Gomez wasn’t even alive when the hit ‘80s film Working Girl first premiered, the 30-year-old actress is being tapped as the person to bring the story into the 21st-century. According to Deadline, Gomez is in talks to produce a reboot of the movie, which originally starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, and Joan Cusack.

Who’s Working On The Project With Gomez?

Gomez would work with 20th Century on the project, as well as television writer Ilana Pena, who will be adapting the original script. The film will reportedly be released on Hulu, and as of now, a director has not been announced. As for Gomez’s involvement, it’s unclear if that will reach beyond producer and if the actress will also star in the film.

What’s Gomez’s Connection If She Won’t Star?

The project could continue Gomez’s promising career as a producer of fare she doesn’t necessarily star in. In addition to the hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, Gomez has had producer credit on the film The Broken Hearts Gallery, and also has the series 15 Candles and Rising on the way.

What Was The Original About?

The original 1988 movie followed the story of a secretary, played by Griffith, who takes over company operations when her ungrateful boss (Weaver) find herself out of commission broken leg. The film was a huge success and earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture as well as acting nominations for Griffith, Cusack, and Weaver.

Why Now?

Clearly, the ‘80s are having quite the moment in the box office. Of course, Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success, and now studios seem to be capitalizing on the decade’s cultural resurgence. It was also announced on Tuesday that a Round House remake is in the works, with Jake Gyllenhaal taking over the role of the former UFC fighter turned bouncer, originated by Patrick Swayze. So, it’s time to get out your teasing brush and shoulder pads, because the ‘80s are officially back.