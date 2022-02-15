Dune was over two-and-a-half hours long, but that still wasn’t enough time to tell the whole story of the sci-fi epic. Following the release of the film, which boasted Zendaya in their all-star cast line-up, many fans were disappointed to find the actress was only onscreen for about seven minutes. And she isn’t the only character the audience believed got cheated out of screen time. Dave Bautista’s Harkonnen soldier Glossu Rabban was also rarely seen, but luckily in Dune: Part 2, there will be enough time for everyone.

“When you adapt, you have to make bold choices in order for the things to come to life,” the movie’s director, Denis Villeneuve, told Empire. “In the second one, I want to have more flexibility, and it will be possible to go a little bit deeper into some of these details.”

Part one of the movie centered mostly around Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, his experiences with the Bene Gesserit, and his journey into Fremen territory. But Villanueve has promised part two will focus on characters that were “less developed” in the first film. “I will have time to develop some characters that were left aside a little bit,” he told the Los Angeles Times in October 2021.

And hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long to get more Zendaya on our screen. Villanueve confirmed to Empire the movie is “supposed to shoot by the end of the summer.” At this point, Villanueve sounds pretty confident about taking on the sequel, as has the benefit of being very familiar with the territory. “I’m working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like,” he said. “The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written.” He added that “the only big unknown for me right now is the pandemic.” But, assuming cases continue to drop, Chalamet and Zendaya will be reunited this summer, to film Dune: Part 2 and continue the love story that briefly began in the first movie. Of course, that also means we will be getting another press tour with Chalamet and Zendaya, and we all know how that went last time. Get ready for more iconic looks from the two of them, though we will have to wait a little while. Right now, the movie is slated to premiere on October 20, 2023.