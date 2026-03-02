When Zendaya and Tom Holland got engaged in late 2024, the tabloid hive mind quickly began imagining how exactly they’d say, “I do.” Would they opt for a blow-out, star-filled ceremony? Or slip away for a private, under-the-radar wedding far from Hollywood’s gaze? Well, it appears as though the famously low-key couple chose the latter.

At last night’s 2026 SAG Actor Awards in Los Angeles, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach hinted that the couple may have already quietly tied the knot. “The wedding has already happened,” Law told Access Hollywood. “You missed it.” When asked if his claims were true, the stylist replied with a laugh, “It's very true!”

So far, neither actor has confirmed or denied the news, and their representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment. But it’s likely evidence has been hiding in plain sight. For a dinner with film producer Josh Lieberman earlier this month in Los Angeles, Zendaya appeared to trade her Jessica McCormack engagement ring for a discreet gold band on that finger.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The couple first met as co-stars in 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and later became romantically linked in 2021. At the 2025 Golden Globes, Zendaya masterfully hard-launched their engagement news, hitting the red carpet with a diamond sparkler on her ring finger. The couple has been tight-lipped about their nuptials since, but have spent time bonding with each other’s families in London and Los Angeles, where they split their time.

Zendaya and Holland are also about to have a busy next few months, which might explain the timing of a possible low-key ceremony. They star in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey adaptation (Zendaya as Athena, Holland as Telemachus) and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, both of which premiere this summer.

Should we expect a newlywed reveal at the press tour?