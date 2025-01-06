Zendaya’s appearance at last night’s Golden Globes got everyone talking. And not just because of her Old Hollywood-inspired red carpet dress. The Challengers actress hit the step and repeat with her usual array of Bulgari jewelry, albeit paired with one piece that appeared to be a new addition: a blinding diamond ring worn on her left ring finger. Yes, that finger as some would say.

The ring sighting quickly sent the Internet into a spiral, with many jumping to conclusions that Zendaya, 28, and her long-time boyfriend Tom Holland, 28, are engaged to be married. Fans also spotted a tiny “T” tattoo on the side of Zendaya’s mid-section. Today, TMZ reported that Holland popped the big question over the Holidays.

The timeline does, in fact, pan out as the couple were seen shopping at a Calabasas mall in late December, just a few minutes away from where Zendaya’s family lives. The outlet reported that the proposal was “romantic and intimate” and that Holland didn’t “make a huge show.” They also claim that the couple, who met as co-stars on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, but didn’t start dating until 2021, aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle. “They’ve both got a lot of Hollywood projects and commitments coming up, so we're told it will be a bit before they dip into wedding planning.” TMZ reports.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images

Internet sleuths believe that the blinding east-west designed ring, likely around five carats, is from the UK-based jeweler Jessica McCormack. While its price is yet to be confirmed, experts place its value at somewhere in the high six-figure range.

Neither Zendaya nor Tom have confirmed the news directly. However, Zendaya was spotted at several points throughout the Globes flashing her ring to guests and even played coy when asked directly about her engagement.

“As Zendaya exited the ballroom, a recently engaged [Los Angeles] Times reporter held up her left ring finger and pointed at it.” Zendaya reportedly “responded by flashing her own bling on her left hand, doing a sort of jazz-fingers motions.” The reporter then asked Zendaya “Are you engaged?” to which she then showed “her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.” Well played, Z.