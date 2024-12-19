When she’s on duty Zendaya loves nothing more than her Louboutin “So Kate” heels. Off duty though, she’s shown an increasing devotion to Margiela’s divisive Tabi shoe. The actress is such an ardent supporter of the split-toe silhouette that she’s willing to wear it in a variety of settings and with a variety of clothing. Look no further than yesterday when she slipped into one of the brand’s high heeled boots while getting in some last-minute Christmas shopping with her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

Zendaya and Tom (joined by their dog, Noon) were spotted browsing around the Topanga Mall in what appeared like relatively simple ‘fits. A fresh-faced Zendaya wore a semi-sheer tank top paired with ankle-length pants while Holland opted for a knit shirt from Ami and basketball sneakers. Upon closer inspection, Zendaya’s decision to wear black Maison Margiela Tabi boots seemed like a classic case of the “wrong shoe theory.” That is, if you’re unfamiliar with the actress’s Tabi collection.

She owns several pairs of the quirky (some would say “ugly”) shoe. The ballet flat version has become a go-to in many of her off-duty looks. She was spotted wearing some during a recent shopping trip with Holland in September.

JISH / BACKGRID

Now, it’s unclear if the actress picked up some Tabis while out shopping on Wednesday (or if malls even sell those things), but it’s likely she and Holland were looking for some items to gift to their loved ones.

During a recent interview on the Dish podcast, Holland revealed that he would be spending Christmas with Zendaya’s family in California. “I’ll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun,” Holland said, joking “Where we’ll be is a secret to you guys. I’ll know where we're going.”

Later on, Holland added that he and Zendaya have already mapped out their Christmas plans for next year. “I think what we'd like to start doing is rather than spending it with each family each year is bring the families together. That's what I think we want to do next time,” he explained. “This time, because we're both actors, we're terrible at organizing things, so it hasn't happened yet. The thought's there. The idea has been planted.”