A Complete Guide to Whatever’s Going on Between Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles

For a few Hollywood seconds, Zoë Kravitz was rumored to be romantically involved with her Caught Stealing co-star, Austin Butler, but all signs point to her kindling something up with another heartthrob instead. According to sources (and videos of the pair going for long walks around Brooklyn), Kravitz, 36, and Harry Styles, 31, are involved romantically.

The seriousness of said romance remains unclear, however. While some outlets report that they’re “definitely a couple,” others suggest that they’re “hooking up” and are “friends with benefits.” Whatever the case may be, there’s something brewing between the actor and musician worth paying attention to.

Below, a complete Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles’s complete relationship timeline as we try to dissect what’s actually going on between these two crazy kids.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

September 2025:

After finishing off their Euro summer, Kravitz and Styles headed back stateside at the start of the new month. On September 3 the couple was seen out for a walk in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with an insider telling Page Six “they were holding hands and laughing together, like, very casual. He was making some joke. He leaned his head back, looked up, and she was laughing.” The source added that they’re “definitely a couple.”

The alleged couple went for another walk around downtown Brooklyn on September 5, where they wore coordinating looks. A day later, they were getting even more steps in while sporting matching denim.

On September 8, Page Six reported that the pair had taken a major step in their relationship. According to the outlet, the pair already met each other’s friends and were seen dining with a group at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut at the Four Seasons Hotel. “They’re with a group of friends,” an insider said. “Cocktails, having a good time!”

August 2025:

Murmurs of a potential romance between Kravitz and Styles hit DeuxMoi shortly after the Caught Stealing London premiere. According to the gossip blog, the pair were spotted “making out” at Rita’s following the premiere.

Days later, the rumors were given credence when the duo were seen walking around Rome arm-in-arm, creating a whole lot of chaos on Internet. At the time, People reported that they had been “spending time together” amid Kravitz’s press tour.

Earlier in 2025, Kravitz was linked to actor Noah Centineo after calling off her engagement to Channing Tatum. Styles ended his relationship with Taylor Russell in 2024 after a year of dating. He previously dated Olivia Wilde and had a brief romance Emily Ratajkowski (who, of course, has recently been spotted with Austin Butler).