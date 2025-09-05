Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles aren’t quick to define their relationship, but their couple style is already taking shape. After weeks of speculation, the pair all but confirmed there’s something going on in New York yesterday—turning heads with not just the company they kept, but their strikingly coordinated looks.

Following the fashion-forward press tour for Caught Stealing—and now-debunked talk she was dating her costar, Austin Butler—Kravitz went decidedly casual for her coffee date with Styles. She wore a navy, cropped T-shirt with black, straight-leg jeans that sat low on her waist. Styling was kept minimal, with a diamond tennis necklace, rounded black glasses, and leather ballet flats. Styles, meanwhile, complented Kravitz’s ensemble with a pared-back date look of his own. The music star also went with a dark navy top, pairing it with slouchy blue jeans and a sweater thrown over his shoulders. Like Kravitz, Styles wore dark shades and flat-sole shoes.

The Image Direct / BACKGRID

The rumored couple have been hanging out in Brooklyn, where they were spotted earlier this week out for another walk around town. They again wore complementary looks, with Kravitz opting for all-black while Styles bundled up in a jean jacket and wide-leg khaki trousers.

BACKGRID

In late August, Kravitz and Styles sent the internet into a frenzy when videos of them walking in Rome together, with their arms wrapped around one another, emerged. Just days later, the pair were spotted kissing at a London nightclub, following an event for Caught Stealing. According to reports, Styles has been “spending time with [Kravitz] while she’s been on her press run.”

Whether or not Kravitz and Styles are on their way to becoming an official item (some reports suggest that they’re merely “hooking up”), one thing’s for sure: They’ve already mastered the art of couples dressing.