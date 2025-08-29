In Caught Stealing, Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler play love interests involved in the criminal underground—but during the Darren Aronofsky film’s press tour, they’re proving to be fashion’s most wanted.

On their own, Kravitz and Butler are two of the coolest figures in fashion. But as co-stars, they’ve built on that status even further, with looks that are coordinated, but not overly calculated. There’s no direct, thematic nods to Caught Stealing (well, aside from Butler’s penchant for leather), just two actors in perfect sync. You’d be forgiven if you thought the two were dating (numerous sources have shut that rumor down), but they are doing couple style better than most couples right now. Here, all of Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler’s joint fashion moments from the Caught Stealing press tour.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the film’s New York debut, Kravitz and Butler sizzled in matching all-black ensembles that placed an emphasis on skin. Kravitz opted for an archival-inspired number from Saint Laurent, while Butler wore a shirtless leather suit from Sarah Burton’s Givenchy.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images The concept of layered knitwear seems like a very un-sexy ordeal—but for the Paris premiere, Butler offered a sultry spin on the concept in a head-to-toe Hermès ensemble. Kravitz, meanwhile, dabbled in lingerie dressing with a lace-trimmed slip dress by Saint Laurent.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A tattered tank top for her and him at the Caught Stealing photo call in Paris.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images Both in Saint Laurent, Kravitz and Butler wore their most formal looks to the London screening on August 19. In a move that must’ve been coordinated between the two, the bow on Kravitz’s dress perfectly matched Butler’s silk undershirt.