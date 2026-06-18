A Field Guide to the 2026 World Cup’s Best Fashion Moments
You might not care about any soccer games, but we’ll bet you care about the French national team’s bag game.
Even if you’ve spent most of your life successfully avoiding the world of sports, you may be struggling this summer. Just as the New York Knicks clinched their first NBA Championship title in over 50 years, the World Cup kicked off, and it seems like all anyone can talk about at the moment is free throws, penalty kicks, and merch. If you’re over this influx of testosterone and athletics, let us present an alternative entry point to the tournament taking over the US (and Canada and Mexico) this summer: fashion. Yes, there is a connection between the sporting world and style. Some of these athletes actually have a pretty impressive wardrobe, and those who don’t are luckily being outfitted by designers creating uniforms for their country. Willy Chavarria, Loewe, and Jacquemus are just some of the brands working with national teams, while the Congolese national team made a viral statement with looks created by a previously unknown designer. As a result, this is turning out to be one of the most fashionable World Cups in recent history, and that’s something we can get behind. Below, the seven best fashion moments from the 2026 World Cup.
Loewe for Spain
Last month, Loewe announced the start of a four-year partnership with Spain’s national football teams. The deal will see Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez designing a complete travel wardrobe for all upcoming tournaments through 2030, including, of course, the 2026 World Cup.
Loewe will design for both the men’s and women’s teams, though the men’s are currently on display. Players, including Barcelona FC star Pedri, can currently be seen in polo shirts, jackets, trousers, and tailored suits, with the latter featuring subtle Loewe monograms inside the sleeve.
Jacquemus for France
Jacquemus has joined forces with the French Football Federation and Nike for a collection just in time for the 2026 World Cup. Simon Porte Jacquemus was inspired by his longtime love of soccer and a specific vintage navy Nike tracksuit jacket from his youth. As a result, the collection revisits '90s sports style with the addition of French elegance. It boasts a patriotic color scheme of blue, white, and red and empirically sits in the realm of athleisure, but there is an elevation to the wardrobe provided by Jacquemus’s hand.
Les Bleus’s Bag Game
Even when Les Bleus (as the French national team is affectionately called) are not decked out in Jacquemus, they still look especially stylish thanks to their impressive bag collection. A few members of the team were praised online for their high-fashion travel bags. Marcus Thurman was spotted with a kelly green suede Chanel bag from a 2019 collaboration with Pharrell Williams, while multiple other players toted oversized Hermès Kelly and Birkin bags.
Willy Chavarria for Mexico
Another high fashion/sportswear collaboration comes from Willy Chavarria, who worked with Adidas to create the “Comienza Con El Sueño” collection for Team Mexico. The line—which translates to “It Begins With the Dream”—actually debuted during Chavarria’s fall/winter 2026 collection. It features the Mexican Football Federation’s motifs and colors on jerseys, tracksuits, and shorts. Chavarria’s signature tailoring is also on display in slightly more elevated options, including blazers and button-downs. The collection is then rounded out with pieces for the fans, like tees, sweatshirts, and caps. Chavarria’s signature embroidery is seen throughout, with the phrase “Comienza Con El Sueño” popping up in stitches throughout the collection.
Alvin Mak for Congo
When the Congolese national team arrived in Houston for the World Cup, they immediately went viral. Yes, many were excited to see Congo represented in the tournament for the first time since 1974, but the Internet was more excited about the players’ outfits. The team deplaned in tailored suits decorated with leopard sashes that sat asymmetrically across their torso, and matching leopard bags in tow. The looks were courtesy of Alvin Mak, a Congolese designer based in Paris, who got the design job after he cold emailed the Ministry of Sports in Congo with his idea.
The design is based on the Congolese idea of La Sape, or La Société des Ambianceurs et des Personnes Élégantes, a sort of dandyism popular in the country. The choice of leopard was obvious for Mak, as the Congo team is known as Les Léopards. But it has struck a chord with people far beyond the African country. Mak told the New York Times that many have asked about purchasing the suits and bags, and he plans to offer them up for pre-order on his website soon.
Stella Jean’s Capsule Collection
Like Congo, Haiti is also returning to the World Cup stage for the first time since 1974. To commemorate the moment, Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean created a special collection of hand-stitched football jerseys that combine sportswear and high fashion.
Jean, who designed the opening ceremony looks for Team Haiti at the 2024 Summer Olympics, is now offering L’Haitiana, a capsule of three soccer jerseys redesigned into polos and t-shirt dresses. Each piece features the Haiti national team’s crest, as well as the number 26 on the back, along with the phrase “Lavi a bèl,” which translates to “life is beautiful.”
Gabriela Hearst for Uruguay
For the first time, the Uruguayan Football Association has tapped a designer to create uniforms for its national team, known as Le Celeste. Gabriela Hearst, who was born and raised in the South American country, designed custom, made-to-measure suits for the two-time FIFA World Cup champion team. She crafted them out of biodegradable merino wool, sourced from Uruguay, and finished them off with the national Coat of Arms emblem. Each individual jacket features a hand-sewn interior patch embroidered with the player’s name, which is to be worn with matching polos and a pair of Gabriela Hearst sneakers.