Ever since Adele started dating sports agent Rich Paul, she’s been a courtside mainstay at basketball games across the country. So it was no surprise to see the singer—who has been fielding near-constant interviews since the announcement of her forthcoming fourth album—take a break from doing press on Tuesday night to enjoy the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener with Paul right by her side in the best seats in the house.

For the game at the Staples Center, Adele opted for monochrome, donning an all-leather brown jumpsuit with a Louis Vuitton coat draped over her shoulders. The look, in full, is reminiscent of the oxblood custom-made Lanvin trench the singer wore in her recent music video for “Easy on Me.” With these two back-to-back looks, it’s clear Adele is ready for cool weather dressing and with it: lots of coats, warm hues, and, of course, leather. Adele’s courtside style also suggests she is embracing the longstanding logomania trend. If powerhouse Adele is now adopting the look, it’s safe to say logos are not going anywhere anytime soon.

Adele and Paul made their first public appearance together back in July at game five of the NBA finals. “I didn’t mean to go public with it,” Adele recently told Vogue about the impromptu relationship reveal. “I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it.” Now that basketball season is back in full swing, expect to see many more Adele courtside fashion moments in the future.