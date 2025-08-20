Adria Arjona Puts a Sculpted Twist on Backless Dressing

Backless dressing has never looked so bold thanks to Adria Arjona. Joining Dakota Johnson at the Splitsville premiere last night, Arjona offered up a sculptural, goddess-level approach to pulling off a completely open backside.

Arjona, styled by Dani Michelle, hit the Los Angeles red carpet in a jet black look from Loewe’s fall 2025 collection—Jonathan Anderson’s final offering for the Spanish house before his recent move to Dior. Despite its simple color, Arjona’s dress didn’t skimp out on wow-factor in the slightest—especially at the back. The dress’s reverse featured a daring plunge detail that extended down to the very nape of Arjona’s derrière, striking the perfect balance between naked dressing and couture-level style.

Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images

The drama didn’t end at the back, however. The front of Arjona’s look was just as daring, with a plunging neckline and a bodice that extended outward from her frame, creating a 3D effect that played with depth and structure. There was also a slit straight up the front of the skirt, which showcased the classic black stilettos Arjona wore underneath.

So as to not draw attention away from the painterly silhouette of her dress, Arjona kept her styling and glam choices quite minimal. She sported glowing, dewy skin and a slicked-back bun as she dazzled in a selection of Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. jewels, including a diamond and pink sapphire necklace and a stack of blinding rings.

Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images

Backless designs have been a not-so-secret weapon on the red carpet for decades now, dating as far back as the late 1990s and early 2000s. During the 2025 awards season, back necklaces became especially popular among the celebrity set—a styling trick that involves accessorizing one’s bare stern with a long, usually diamond pendant. Arjona, however, presented something different with her look last night.

For starters, the actor wore her diamond Tiffany necklace the “right way,” letting it dangle down her chest. But she also allowed her Loewe gown to do most of the talking, letting the dress’s fluid, open-back design complement her natural curvature without any unnecessary add-ons.