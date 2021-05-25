Azzedine Alaïa Lives on Through Peter Lindbergh’s Photographs

Virtually all of Azzedine Alaïa’s many fans in fashions were taller than the 5’2” legendary couturier, who died at 82 in 2017. Apart from Naomi Campbell, who still calls Alaïa “papa,” the most notable was the late German photographer Peter Lindbergh, who towered over the Tunisian designer at six feet. Bonded by their admiration of women and love of black-and-white, the pair collaborated throughout the 1980s and ‘90s, with Lindbergh tagging along to the beaches of Le Touquet and Alaïa’s Parisian atelier. (Greta Garbo, one of many A-list clients, used to show up to her fittings at the latter incognito.) “Azzedine and I are hand in glove,” Lindbergh says in Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh, a new book accompanying an exhibition at the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa in Paris. According to Alaïa, the pair worked together so seamlessly they didn’t even need to talk. Take a closer look at their collaborations, here.

Courtesy of the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris Tatjana Patitz, Le Touquet, 1986. Featured in Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh (2021), published by Taschen.

Courtesy of the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris Naomi Campbell, Paris, 1992. Featured in Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh (2021), published by Taschen.

Courtesy of the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris Azzedine Alaïa & Tina Turner, Paris, 1989. Featured in Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh (2021), published by Taschen.

Courtesy of the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris Maria Johnson, Paris, 1983. Featured in Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh (2021), published by Taschen.

Courtesy of the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris Azzedine Alaïa, Paris, 1989. Featured in Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh (2021), published by Taschen.

Courtesy of the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris Azzedine Alaïa & Linda Spierings, Le Touquet, 1986. Featured in Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh (2021), published by Taschen.

Courtesy of the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris Polina Semionova, Berlin, 2010. Featured in Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh (2021), published by Taschen.

Courtesy of the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris Marie-Sophie Wilson, Paris, 1988. Featured in Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh (2021), published by Taschen.

Courtesy of the Peter Lindbergh Foundation, Paris Peter Lindbergh, Kristen McMenamy & Azzedine Alaïa, Paris, 1995. Featured in Azzedine Alaïa. Peter Lindbergh (2021), published by Taschen.