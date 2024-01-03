Alessandra Ambrosio welcomed 2024 with her daughter right by her side. In photos shared to Instagram, the supermodel is seen posing with her 15-year-old lookalike daughter, Anja, ahead of NYE festivities in their native Brazil.

Naturally, the mother-daughter duo turned up in festive, champagne-colored mini dresses for the occasion. Alessandra dazzled in a long sleeve sparkly fringe number, complete with sheer panels and an ab-baring cut-out. The Brazilian bombshell went with her signature voluminous hair and dewy, natural makeup. Anja, who turned 15 in August, followed suit in a strapless dress complete with a ruched detail at the side. The model also posted snaps with her extended family as well as her 11-year-old son, Noah Phoenix—she shares Anja and Noah with her ex, Jamie Mazur. The couple split back in 2018 after a decade-long engagement.

It appears as though the Ambrosio’s spent some major quality time together over the Holidays. Last month, Anja offered a look at their Christmas celebrations which included matching red dresses (to which Alessandra’s mother, Lucila, even participated) and a bow-adorned tree.

@Alessandraambrosio

@Anjaambrosiom

While it’s likely that Anja doesn’t have a set career path just yet (as most 15-year-olds don’t), time will tell is she will follow in her supermodel mom’s footsteps. If she wants to indulge in a runway career herself (á la Lila Moss, the Hadid sisters, and more) she already has the platform to do so—her Instagram account, which only has three photos, already has over 100 thousand followers.

Like any mom, Alessandra is supportive of whichever careers her children choose to pursue. “I want my children to do what they love, and if that’s modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them,” she explained to Harper’s BAZAAR. “Right now they’re enjoying being kids, learning about the world and exploring,” adding “My children are always going to be my number-one priority, so I work hard on arranging my schedule to spend as much time as possible with them.”

It does look like Anja does have some shared interests with mom. “She loves [fashion],” Alessandra told People in 2019. “She kind of grew up with me getting dressed so she knows her style very well. She loves dressing up; she likes when I help her.”