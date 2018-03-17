Alessandra Ambrosio And Fiancé Jamie Mazur Are Splitting Up After 10 Years

Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio and fiancé Jamie Mazur are reportedly splitting up. The couple, who have been engaged since 2008, are the parents of Anja Louise, 9, and Noah Phoenix, 5.

According to Us Weekly , they've been separated for a while and trying to keep news of the split quiet. They haven't posted pictures together to Instagram or gone to public events together in months. “They [have] been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn’t been taking Jamie to anything,” per Us ' source.

In 2016, Ambrosio told Cosmopolitan that time apart helped keep her marriage strong, facilitated mostly by her travel schedule. And as for the long engagement? The wedding just wasn't at the top of her to-do list. "If I have been engaged to him for eight years, then it’s not my priority. I have a lot of things going on, and I haven’t got married because I’m so busy. I’ll think about that when I have time off," she said at the time.

There are also other big changes coming to the catwalk queen's life. This past fall, rumors swirled that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai would be the Brazilian-born models last. The sources in that speculation were mostly anonymous , and at the time she said she "didn't know" what the future held for her and the brand. The day after the show, however, Ambrosio posted a heartfelt retirement letter to Instagram thanking her Victoria's Secret family for seventeen years of working together. She may be moving away from modeling and toward acting, as she had a role in 2017's comedy Daddy's Home 2 alongside John Lithgow and Will Ferrell.

The Angel has yet to comment publicly on this latest split, which is understandable since it's so much more personal than making a career change. Wishing the whole family all the best at this time.

