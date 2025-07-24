Alex Consani Channels a Mermaid Fantasy to Celebrate Her 22nd Birthday

Alex Consani is giving the term “birthday suit” a fashion girl update. In true Leo form, Consani rang in her 22nd birthday this week in the company of close friends and the ultimate birthday look to match: an entirely sheer look that was dripping in crystals.

Consani slipped into a see-through number from the Turkish womenswear brand, Salih Balta. The dress featured nearly invisible spaghetti straps and a plunging scoop neckline with subtle folds. It shimmered with teardrop sparkles and sequins and ended in an asymmetrical skirt that was cut and tied at Consani’s hip. Considering Consani celebrated her big day on an island, the model’s dress was the ideal mesh between mermaidcore and high-fashion.

To complement the mermaid-adjacent seafoam color, Consani styled her blonde hair in tousled, wet-look waves (and, at one point, a messy bun) and wore a few silver cuffs on her arms.

@alexconsani

Like most Leos, Consani knows how to dress for effect on her birthday. Last year, the runway star celebrated turning 21 in peak supermodel fashion. Along with a who’s who of the New York fashion scene—Emily Ratajkowski and Honey Balenciaga, to name just a couple—Consani went the vintage route for her birthday look. She wore a 2000s-era Roberto Cavalli dress that featured a pink floral slip placed under a cheetah-print corset. On her arm? A rare Hermès Birkin bag, naturally.

Perhaps owing to her growing status as one of the world’s top models, Consani wanted to celebrate on international waters this years rather than party on the Lower East Side and found the dress to match.