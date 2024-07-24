Wearing a loud party look and trotting around a rare Hermès Birkin bag while next to a who’s who of New York’s fashion scene? Something only an “It” girl like Alex Consani could pull off. Last night, the new age super rang in her 21st birthday like an OG super during a late night fête.

Consani joined her famous pals at a LES dispencery Gotham to celebrate the milestone. She slipped into a whimsy pink slip dress—complete with layers of chiffon fabric—that featured a vintage floral pattern throughout. The model amped up her slip with a Mob Wife underwire corset. The cheetah piece cinched the model’s figure and brought an even livelier touch to her birthday ‘fit. Quiet luxury? Consani clearly does not know her.

Consani rocked her signature bleached eyebrows and blonde hair in textured waves which she offset with dramatic black eyeliner. The finishing touch? A neon yellow Birkin bag. Perhaps she’s added the Hermès piece to her already impressive Marc Jacobs-era Louis Vuitton collection.

@alexconsani

Later in the evening, Consani changed into a more casual outfit (which allowed for some rowdy dancing atop the venue’s dinner table) while posing for photos with her party guests. She paired a teensy tiny crop top—under boob and all—with a polka dot and stripe low-rise skirt, a rhinestone tiara, and the same glam from earlier.

At one point, the dancer Honey Balenciaga was spotted in an Instagram video (set to Charli XCX’s “365” of course) next to Consani. Emiliy Ratajkowski also showed up to the bash. She shared a video of Consani readying to blow out her birthday candles on her Instagram account with the message “bday angel ily.”

@alexconsani

Menus and signage were printed with several Consani-isms including “Well yes, it’s Alex’s Birthday!”

@alexconsani

Consani has experienced a meteoritic rise in the fashion industry since her runway debut in 2021. She’s walked for just about every top brand there is and has recently has become a fixture on the red carpets of events like the Oscars, the amFAR Gala, and an array of movie premieres. Oh, and not to mention she currently has 2.9 million followers on her cult-favorite TikTok account where you can catch her terrorizing people on the subway or dancing in runway fashion next to furries.

What’s next for Consani? “Now we vacation” she wrote on her Instagram story.