Supermodels always know how to deliver a perfect party look. There’s no shortage of famous examples over the years. Kate Moss’s diaphanous 1993 slip that sparked the modern renaissance of naked dressing, chief among them. Then there are all of Naomi Campbell’s crystalized minis or Bella Hadid’s cut-out gowns. For new-gen super Alex Consani, the model party uniform is whatever turns heads—and last night in New York, that meant dressing up in Demna’s Gucci.

Consani, seen arriving at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund dinner, slipped into a reflective look for the occasion. Instead of, say, a short silhouette or cut-outs, Consani’s dress used its fabric to create emphasis. The fitted, maxi-length piece was designed out of a tinfoil-esque fabric that featured intentional creases and wrinkles. The textured fabric was a staple of Demna’s Balenciaga, and is quickly becoming a trademark at Gucci, too.

To accessorize, Consani kept things simple with a satin evening clutch and matching black heels. She let her blonde hair fall casually past her shoulders and finished off with a glowing “no makeup” beauty look.

BACKGRID

Since Demna took the reins at Gucci this past summer, the designer’s creations for the Italian brand have been a go-to for Consani. Especially for a big, splashy occasion.

At Gucci’s spring 2026 presentation during Milan Fashion Week in September, the model made her grand entrance in a faux fur coat. Worn sans pants, the jacket featured a high-neck collar and plush statement shoulders. Demna also dressed Consani for the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. She wore a semi-sheer cocktail dress with a daringly high leg split.

As the fashion world heads into peak party season in the coming weeks, surely Consani has a few more Gucci ensembles rearing to go.