All the Celebrity Looks From the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Following the star-studded Academy Museum Gala earlier this month, Hollywood is all dolled-up yet again for tonight’s LACMA Art + Film Gala 2025. The fourteenth annual event, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), brings together a starry crowd to benefit the institution’s exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming that explore the intersection of art and film. And this year’s staging was no different.
Per usual, LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio welcomed guests on the red carpet—who, of course, took to the step and repeat in their finest and fanciest gala wear. As has been tradition, Gucci served as a presenting partner of the gala, affording its new creative director, Demna, the opportunity to continue to show off his red carpet vision. It was also a chance for Oscar hopefuls to once again refine their red carpet fashion heading into the 2026 awards season.
After the red carpet came to a close, guests headed inside the museum—backdropped by the nearly completed David Geffen galleries—where artist Mary Corse and Ryan Coogler, the visionary behind films like Black Panther and Sinners, were presented with honors.
Below, all the best celebrity fashion and jewelry moments from the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Doja Cat
Cynthia Erivo
Elle Fanning
In Gucci.
Alex Consani
In Gucci.
Lorde
Demi Moore
Tessa Thompson
In Gucci.
Troye Sivan
Odessa A’zion
Iris Law
Zoey Deutch
Quinta Brunson
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
Paloma Elsesser
Hannah Einbinder
In Valentino.
Vittoria Ceretti
Stella Maxwell
Soo Joo Park
In Saint Laurent.
Ryan Destiny
Demi Lovato
Alton Mason
Finneas
In Gucci.
Paris Hilton
Ariana Greenblatt
Elsa Hosk
Queen Latifah
Rina Sawayama
In Gucci.
Bruna Marquezine
Damson Idris
Nadia Lee Cohen
In Gucci.
Kerry Washington
Laura Harrier
Kristen Wiig
Kerry Condon
Cristin Milioti
Devon Lee Carlson
In Gucci.
Demna
In Gucci.
Charlie Hunnam
In Gucci.
Emma Roberts
Ashley Park
Adéla
Dixie D’Amelio
Billie Lourd
Angela Bassett
In Gucci.
Ava DuVernay
Jon M. Chu and Kristin Hodge
Justine Lupe
Vinoodh Matadin and Inez van Lamsweerde
Alix Earle
Sabine Getty
In Gucci.
Kim Petras
Kathryn Hahn
Benito Skinner
Lisa Love
In Gucci.