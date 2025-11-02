FASHION

All the Celebrity Looks From the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
Tessa Thompson, wearing Gucci, attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angel...
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Following the star-studded Academy Museum Gala earlier this month, Hollywood is all dolled-up yet again for tonight’s LACMA Art + Film Gala 2025. The fourteenth annual event, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), brings together a starry crowd to benefit the institution’s exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming that explore the intersection of art and film. And this year’s staging was no different.

Per usual, LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio welcomed guests on the red carpet—who, of course, took to the step and repeat in their finest and fanciest gala wear. As has been tradition, Gucci served as a presenting partner of the gala, affording its new creative director, Demna, the opportunity to continue to show off his red carpet vision. It was also a chance for Oscar hopefuls to once again refine their red carpet fashion heading into the 2026 awards season.

After the red carpet came to a close, guests headed inside the museum—backdropped by the nearly completed David Geffen galleries—where artist Mary Corse and Ryan Coogler, the visionary behind films like Black Panther and Sinners, were presented with honors.

Below, all the best celebrity fashion and jewelry moments from the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Doja Cat

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Alex Consani

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Lorde

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demi Moore

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Troye Sivan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Odessa A’zion

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Iris Law

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Vittoria Ceretti

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Ryan Destiny

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Alton Mason

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Finneas

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Paris Hilton

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Queen Latifah

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Rina Sawayama

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Bruna Marquezine

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Damson Idris

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Nadia Lee Cohen

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Kerry Washington

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Kerry Condon

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cristin Milioti

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Demna

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Charlie Hunnam

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Emma Roberts

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Ashley Park

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Adéla

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Billie Lourd

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Angela Bassett

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Ava DuVernay

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu and Kristin Hodge

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justine Lupe

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vinoodh Matadin and Inez van Lamsweerde

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alix Earle

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Sabine Getty

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Kim Petras

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Benito Skinner

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Lisa Love

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Delfin Finley

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images