All the Celebrity Looks From the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Following the star-studded Academy Museum Gala earlier this month, Hollywood is all dolled-up yet again for tonight’s LACMA Art + Film Gala 2025. The fourteenth annual event, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), brings together a starry crowd to benefit the institution’s exhibitions, acquisitions, and educational programming that explore the intersection of art and film. And this year’s staging was no different.

Per usual, LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio welcomed guests on the red carpet—who, of course, took to the step and repeat in their finest and fanciest gala wear. As has been tradition, Gucci served as a presenting partner of the gala, affording its new creative director, Demna, the opportunity to continue to show off his red carpet vision. It was also a chance for Oscar hopefuls to once again refine their red carpet fashion heading into the 2026 awards season.

After the red carpet came to a close, guests headed inside the museum—backdropped by the nearly completed David Geffen galleries—where artist Mary Corse and Ryan Coogler, the visionary behind films like Black Panther and Sinners, were presented with honors.

Below, all the best celebrity fashion and jewelry moments from the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Doja Cat LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Elle Fanning LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images In Gucci.

Alex Consani Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Lorde Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demi Moore LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Troye Sivan Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Odessa A’zion Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Iris Law Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Valentino.

Vittoria Ceretti Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Stella Maxwell Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Ryan Destiny Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Demi Lovato Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Alton Mason Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Finneas Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Paris Hilton LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Queen Latifah LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Rina Sawayama Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images In Gucci.

Bruna Marquezine Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Damson Idris Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Nadia Lee Cohen Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Kerry Washington LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Laura Harrier Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Kerry Condon Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cristin Milioti Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Demna Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Charlie Hunnam Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Emma Roberts LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Ashley Park LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Adéla Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Billie Lourd Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Angela Bassett LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images In Gucci.

Ava DuVernay LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu and Kristin Hodge Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Justine Lupe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vinoodh Matadin and Inez van Lamsweerde Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alix Earle Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Sabine Getty Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Kim Petras Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Benito Skinner Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Lisa Love Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.