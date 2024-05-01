A true ‘It’ girl never goes out of style. Just ask Alexa Chung and Agyness Deyn who partied like it was 2009 last night in London. The noughties are back and these ‘It’ girls still got it.

Chung and Deyn reunited at the 20th anniversary of London restaurant Bistrotheque. The mere fact that the duo were in the same spot was enough to conjure up memories of the mid-aughts, but their party dresses didn’t hurt matters either. Chung, for her part, sported a simple black maxi dress that featured a completely cut-out backside. The fashion designer and television host accented her look with ruby pointed-toe heels, a fresh face, and messy waves. Deyn, the semi-retired supermodel, kept true to her mid-2000s roots in a fluorescent green Molly Goddard dress that she styled with black undergarments. She kept up the neon streak with green tube socks that she tucked into her black Adidas Samba trainers, as the Brits say. Like Chung, the model and actress also opted for minimal glam and styled her bleached hair in a slick wet look.

“Nice to be reunited by the bog roll,” Chung captioned a photo on Instagram where she posed alongside Deyn, House of Holland designer Harry Holland, Aimee Phillips, and Nick Grimshaw. “Happy Birthday Bistrotheque you don’t look a day over 20.”

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Deyn, in particular, has been a regular at the buzzy London eatery which makes her presence—and Chung’s, too—all that more special. She last graced the eatery just over a decade ago during a London Fashion Week Party. Her indie sleaze outfit of choice? A dinosaur-shaped crossbody, a leather moto jacket, and a pair of Doc Martens stompers.

The last time that Chung and Deyn were together publicly was all the way back in 2010 when they busted some moves during a Teen Vogue party. Chung, in one of her signature looks, cradled a glass of champagne on the dance floor while Deyn, then armed with a blonde pixie cut, embodied cozy chic in a cable knit sweater and black pants. Time flies, but these It-girls are forever.