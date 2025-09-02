Alexa Chung and the term “festival style” conjure up images of Barbour coats, Glastonbury hot pants, and muddied Hunter boots. But at the Venice Film Festival this year, the perennial style muse proved she’s the master of a different kind of festival style. Avoiding red carpet theatrics, she’s sticking with understated silhouettes and simple, yet high-impact, styling tricks that cement her status as the coolest girl in any city.

Over the weekend, Chung joined the likes of Emma Corrin and Amanda Seyfried at Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales event. For the occasion, the Brit did her version of the Office Siren aesthetic—but in a way that didn’t veer into TikTok tropes.

Chung started with a charcoal gray sweater and a high-waisted pencil skirt. Underneath her fairly mundane knit separates, she wore a baby blue bullet bra—yes, one of the very pieces that debuted during Miu Miu’s viral fall 2025 collection. Paired with pointed-toe heels and the label’s ivory Arcadie top handle bag, the look walked the line between secretary and siren.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The next morning, Chung and her husband, Tom Sturridge, were spotted sightseeing in Venice—but don’t expect the model to embrace typical tourist style. She wore a floral babydoll dress, black Mary Janes, and a gold Miu Miu arm bracelet. The latter item, which featured a leather strap and interlinked statement chains, gave her otherwise simple summer look a subversive touch.

On Tuesday, the model continued to show off her slick festival wardrobe when exiting the Hotel Excelsior. She wore a black pleated skirt with a distressed fall coat and a belted tote bag from the It Girl-loved label, Gimaguas.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even on the red carpet, Chug wasn’t satisfied with traditional festival dressing. Flouting the standard playbook of overly sequined dresses and body-con looks, the model embraced the Boho trend for the The Wizard Of The Kremlin premiere. She wore a babydoll pink Chloè dress, accented with brown block heels and tasseled necklaces.

Long consider one of the coolest girls in fashion, it’s no surprise that Chung would put her signature spin on Venice style.