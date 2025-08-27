As the sun sets on another European summer, the silver screen’s brightest stars and boldest directors have made their way to the historic canals of Italy for the 2025 Venice Film Festival. The event, now in its 82nd year, sets the pace for the awards season ahead and has delivered some of the most unforgettable fashion moments in history—both on the red carpet and on Venice’s canals, as stars famously arrive at the event’s venues via water taxi. And this year’s edition, taking place from August 27 to September 6, is shaping up to be no different.

A jury led by American director Alexander Payne and featuring actors Fernanda Torres and Zhao Tao is tasked with doling out the festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion. Among the films slated to debut this year are Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, After the Hunt with Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri, and Jacob Elordi’s Frankenstein. Also slated to appear in Venice are Marc Jacobs and Sofia Coppola, Emily Blunt, Chloë Sevigny, and festival regulars like George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.

So, check back here as we keep track of all the glamorous red carpet fashion, dazzling jewelry, and enviable timepieces from the 2025 Venice Film Festival red carpet.

Cate Blanchett Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé and Louis Vuitton High Jewelry at the La Grazia premiere on August 27.

Tilda Swinton Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the La Grazia premiere on August 27.

Fernanda Torres Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé at the La Grazia premiere on August 27.

Barbara Palvin Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Intimissimi the La Grazia premiere on August 27.

Heidi and Leni Klum Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Heidi in Intimissimi at the La Grazia premiere on August 27.

Laura Dern Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images On August 27.

George Clooney Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images On August 27.

Fernanda Torres Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani at the opening photo call on August 27.

Cate Blanchett Stefano Mazzola/GC Images/Getty Images On August 27.

Julia Roberts Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images On August 27.

Amal & George Clooney Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Amal in Balmain on August 26.