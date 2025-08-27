All the Red Carpet Fashion From the Venice Film Festival 2025
As the sun sets on another European summer, the silver screen’s brightest stars and boldest directors have made their way to the historic canals of Italy for the 2025 Venice Film Festival. The event, now in its 82nd year, sets the pace for the awards season ahead and has delivered some of the most unforgettable fashion moments in history—both on the red carpet and on Venice’s canals, as stars famously arrive at the event’s venues via water taxi. And this year’s edition, taking place from August 27 to September 6, is shaping up to be no different.
A jury led by American director Alexander Payne and featuring actors Fernanda Torres and Zhao Tao is tasked with doling out the festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion. Among the films slated to debut this year are Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, After the Hunt with Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, and Ayo Edebiri, and Jacob Elordi’s Frankenstein. Also slated to appear in Venice are Marc Jacobs and Sofia Coppola, Emily Blunt, Chloë Sevigny, and festival regulars like George Clooney and Cate Blanchett.
So, check back here as we keep track of all the glamorous red carpet fashion, dazzling jewelry, and enviable timepieces from the 2025 Venice Film Festival red carpet.
Cate Blanchett
In Armani Privé and Louis Vuitton High Jewelry at the La Grazia premiere on August 27.
Tilda Swinton
At the La Grazia premiere on August 27.
Fernanda Torres
In Armani Privé at the La Grazia premiere on August 27.
Barbara Palvin
In Intimissimi the La Grazia premiere on August 27.
Heidi and Leni Klum
Heidi in Intimissimi at the La Grazia premiere on August 27.
Laura Dern
On August 27.
George Clooney
On August 27.
Fernanda Torres
In Giorgio Armani at the opening photo call on August 27.
Cate Blanchett
On August 27.
Julia Roberts
On August 27.
Amal & George Clooney
Amal in Balmain on August 26.
Adam Sandler
On August 26.