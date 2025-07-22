Sofia Coppola Turns Her Lens on Marc Jacobs for Her First Documentary

Sofia Coppola and Marc Jacobs are taking their longtime partnership to the next level: Coppola has directed her first-ever documentary, with the iconic fashion designer as the subject. Titled Marc by Sofia in perhaps a winking nod to Jacobs’s Marc by Marc Jacobs line, the film will premiere later this summer at the Venice Film Festival out of competition, meaning it won’t be vying for the top prize.

The project is a natural fit for the pair, who have enjoyed a decades-long friendship and frequent collaborations. The Priscilla and Marie Antoinette director has played muse to Jacobs, starring in his campaigns, collaborating with him on Heaven by Marc Jacobs, and famously directed his Daisy perfume campaign. It makes sense that he’d choose her trusted lens to tell his story.

It’s been a busy year for Coppola; in addition to the surprise Marc by Sofia announcement, she celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Virgin Suicides with a monograph of archival photos from the set of the cult classic—the first book from her publishing imprint, Important Flowers which she launched late last year. She also partnered with Chanel on tracing the house’s storied haute couture history, in both book and podcast form. (Her equally stylish teenage daughters, Romy and Cosima, made their couture front row debut at Chanel earlier this month, with Dunst in attendance.)

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Jacobs, meanwhile, kicked off the summer by presenting his fall 2025 collection at the New York Public Library, a collection of dramatic proportions that proved that after all these years, the designer’s playfully subversive shows are still one of the hottest tickets in town.

While it’s yet to be revealed exactly how deep Marc by Sofia will go or which eras of Jacobs’s life and career it will cover, one thing is for sure: the Venice Film Festival red carpet just got a lot more interesting.